Lane Kiffin, LSU Football Pushing To Flip No. 1 WR in America Away From SEC Rival

Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County five-star wide receiver Jase Mathews remains a hot commodity on the recruiting trail this week with the Early Signing Period beginning on Wednesday.

Mathews, the No. 1 wide receiver in America, revealed a commitment to the Auburn Tigers in August, but it hasn't stopped programs across the country from keeping in touch.

That includes Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers with the program in-contact with the highly-touted receiver.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder was down to the LSU Tigers, Auburn Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies and Ole Miss Rebels prior to announcing a commitment to Hugh Freeze and the Auburn program.

“Auburn is just a place I want to be,” Mathews told Rivals. “I feel like I can thrive there in all areas of life—mentally, physically, and spiritually. The coaches made me feel like I was already part of the team. It is just right when I am there.”

It was wide receivers coach Marcus Davis that ultimately sealed the deal for Mathews with their relationship paving the way for him to make a decision.

“Coach Davis is a young coach, and we’ve built a really close connection — not even just about football. I’ve met his family. He’s a reasonable, understanding guy who I know can help me grow on and off the field. He is a coach I fully trust," Mathews told Rivals.

“Coach Freeze is one of the few head coaches who personally recruited me. We’ve had a lot of conversations. He’s laid-back and real. That relationship built up over time to a really strong one.”

Now, with Hugh Freeze out as the head coach - along with uncertainty to the coaching staff - Mathews is exploring his options with Rivals reporting that the No. 1 wideout in America has been in contact with the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels.

Rivals recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong weighed in on the LSU Tigers' buzz surrounding Mathews as the program eyes a flip - along with LSU's push for a Top-10 quarterback in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.

The Expert's Take: Wiltfong Weighs In

“LSU is a program that is in the mix for some guys down the stretch. They’re trying to flip five-star receiver Jase Matthews from Auburn. Jase tells me he won’t sign until Friday. They landed four star receiver Corey Barber this morning, he was an Ole Miss commit," Wiltfong said on a live show on Wednesday.

"They were trying to make a move with Joel Wyatt who’s committed to Tennessee, but he’s locking in with the Vols. Jaelen Waters was another target for them, but I’m not sure if he’s already signed with Miami. Landon Duckworth is another, but he was supposed to have his Letter of Intent sent in at 7:05 this morning, but I don’t see anything on him signing yet.

"I think Landon Duckworth to LSU is very real, especially if he did not send in his LOI this morning as he had intended to. As we all know, they did not sign a quarterback in 2025.

"They were able to sign Michael Van Buren as a replacement for not signing Bryce Underwood, but they don’t have a commitment for 2026 and Duckworth has existing relationships with Lane Kiffin.”

LSU has seen 10 guys sign with the program on Wednesday during the first day of the Early Signing Period that runs through Friday.

