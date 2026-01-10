LSU Football Quarterback Board Amid Lane Kiffin's Push for Top Transfer Sam Leavitt

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers remain in pursuit of the No. 1 player in the NCAA Transfer Portal as the program enters a three-team battle for Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt.

The Sun Devils signal-caller remains the biggest domino remaining in the free agent market as he continues evaluating his options in what has emerged as an LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, and Miami Hurricanes fight heading into the weekend.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound signal-caller has visited Baton Rouge where he arrived on Monday afternoon to begin his multi-day stay - remaining in town alongside Lane Kiffin and the LSU staff until Wednesday.

From there, Leavitt boarded a flight and hit the road to Knoxville for a trip with the Tennessee Volunteers as the SEC school intensified its pursuit as well.

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers staff flew up to Knoxville on Friday afternoon to get one last meeting with Leavitt prior to his trip to see the Miami Hurricanes for a weekend visit where Mario Cristobal's program has emerged as a serious threat.

Now, with LSU and Tennessee hosting Leavitt, he heads into his final visit prior to a decision set to be made. Can LSU overcome a chaotic 72-hour stretch and beat out both Tennessee and Miami amid his final visit to South Beach?

If the Tigers are unable to land Leavitt - the No. 1 player in the Transfer Portal - there are two young quarterbacks that would make sense. Could Kiffin and Co. pursue?

The Two Names to Know: Portal Edition

No. 1: QB Deuce Knight - Auburn Tigers

Auburn Tigers true freshman quarterback Deuce Knight is in the Transfer Portal after making his move after one season with the program.

Knight signed with the Tigers as the No. 5 rated signal-caller in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of schools entering his process in hopes of landing his services.

The 6-foot-4, 217-pounder earned offers from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Colorado Buffaloes, Auburn Tigers, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others, throughout his high school career.

But it was ultimately Hugh Freeze and Co. that locked down his services where he signed last December with the program - but a coaching change on The Plains has now shifted Knight's collegiate career.

Now, the Mississippi native is back on the market after departing Auburn following one season where he finished his true freshman campaign with 259 passing yards and two touchdowns. Knight added 13 carries for 178 yards and four additional scores during two appearances.

Ole Miss is the team to watch here where Knight will be in Oxford on an official visit this weekend, but if the Tigers find out where they stand with Leavitt over the next 48 hours, could the program pivot to Knight? Or could a commitment to Ole Miss pop sooner rather than later?

No. 2: QB Husan Longstreet - USC Trojans

USC quarterback Husan Longstreet will enter the Transfer Portal after spending one season under Lincoln Riley and the Trojans, he revealed via social media on Thursday night.

The news came within the hour of Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. revealing his intentions of returning to Seattle as the signal-caller market heats up.

Longstreet signed with the USC Trojans as a top-five quarterback in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle and a five-star prospect with the 6-foot, 200-pounder emerging as one of the most coveted prospects in America.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) carries the ball against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now, he's back on the recruiting scene after redshirting in his lone season with the USC Trojans - playing in four games totaling 107 yards on 13-of-15 passing with a touchdown.

Kiffin and the Ole Miss staff offered Longstreet while he was in high school. Could he circle back this time around and make a push for one of the top quarterbacks remaining on the market?

