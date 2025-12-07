Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Haul in First Signing Class With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers wrapped up a strong Early Signing Period in Baton Rouge after signing double-digit players in the 2026 Recruiting Class this week.

After accepting the LSU head coaching job last Sunday and making his way to Louisiana that evening, Kiffin met with the No.1 prospect in America, Lamar Brown, at the LSU Football Operations Building.

There was a primary focus on getting over the first hurdle as the shot-caller of the program with that being to lock in LSU's 2026 class.

"That is our number one focus right now is to sign the best class that we possibly can Wednesday," Kiffin said on Monday during his introductory press conference.

"Also, we have big-picture thinking too. We're not reaching or we're not signing kids because they're from this school or that school or any of that stuff, okay? We're going to sign the best players that we can on Wednesday.

"I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, it makes me want to get on the phone right now."

Courtesy of Lamar Brown's Instagram.

Kiffin and Co. locked in 14 signees to the 2026 Recruiting Class during the Early Signing Period with multiple Louisiana blue-chippers in the haul.

It isn't a massive haul for the program like "normal" classes may have been in the past for LSU, but the new staff in Baton Rouge took a "quality over quantity" approach with the Tigers holding the highest average player grade of 93.81, according to 247Sports.

Which notable names make up this year's 2026 Signing Class?

The Five-Star Signees: Lamar Brown and Richard Anderson

No. 1: Lamar Brown - No. 1 Prospect in America

Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown put pen to paper with the LSU Tigers on Friday afternoon with Kiffin and Co. officially signing the No. 1 prospect in America.

Brown, the top-ranked recruit 2026 Cycle, made the decision to commit to the LSU Tigers in July with the Bayou Bengals then landing the top-ranked recruit in America.

After making it to Tiger Stadium for every home game on the 2025 schedule, Brown remained loyal to the Bayou Bengals, but coaching changes in Baton Rouge made the final stretch "rocky" in his process.

“They want to see how the new staff is being built out,” Brown’s representation told Rivals' Sam Spiegelman. “They had relationships with the old staff, with Blake and Frank. They want to get a chance to build a relationship with the new staff.

“They’re staying committed to them, and they want to see how committed they are. They’re staying committed, but we don’t know what the future holds.”

Then, after back-and-forth with the LSU staff, Brown made up his mind. He's a Tiger and is devoted to the coaches in Baton Rouge.

Courtesy of Lamar Brown's X/Twitter.

No. 2: Richard Anderson - No. 1 DT in America

New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr five-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson officially submitted his paperwork to the LSU Tigers and has signed with Kiffin and the new staff in Baton Rouge this week.

Anderson, the No. 1 defensive lineman in America, revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in June of 2024 with the LSU staff fighting off multiple schools down the stretch, including Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns.

The 6-foot-4, 335-pounder captured 5A All-State honors during the 2024 season after logging 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown last fall.

The Louisiana Blue-Chippers: Jabari Mack and Brysten Martinez

No 1: Jabari Mack - No. 1 WR in Louisiana

Destrehan (La.) four-star wide receiver Jabari Mack signed his paperwork and became the first signee of the "Lane Kiffin Era" in Baton Rouge.

Mack, the No. 1 rated wideout in Louisiana, revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in March over the likes of the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies down the stretch of his process.

The opportunity for the the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder to remain in the Bayou State and play for the program right down the road paved the way for Mack to pledge to the Tigers.

Courtesy of Jabari Mack's X/Twitter: @JabariMack7.

No. 2: Brysten Martinez - No. 1 OL in Louisiana

Gonzales (La.) East Ascension four-star offensive tackle Brysten Martinez officially signed his paperwork with the LSU Tigers on Wednesday despite a late push from the Texas Longhorns.

Martinez, the No. 1 offensive lineman in Louisiana, verbally committed to the LSU Tigers in February after going public with a decision to lock in things with the hometown program.

For Kiffin and Co. to get this one over the finish line is a massive win for the program amid a strong, strong push from Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns.

Now, the 6-foot-6, 290-pounder is officially a Tiger.

The Flip Signings:

No. 1: Corey Barber - No. 2 WR in Alabama

Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville four-star wide receiver Corey Barber flipped his commitment from the Ole Miss Rebels to LSU where he has officially signed with the Tigers on Wednesday.

Barber, a Top-50 wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, announced his pledge to the Rebels in May over the likes of the Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Bulldogs, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others.

The 6-foot-1,185-pounder from Alabama had a myriad of schools pursuing his services with the "Who's Who" of college football making waves, but it quickly became the Tigers pulling away once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge.

Courtesy of Brayden Allen's Instagram.

No. 2: Brayden Allen - Top-5 WR in Louisiana

Lafayette (La.) four-star wide receiver Brayden Allen signed with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers on Wednesday after committing to the program late Tuesday night.

Allen, a top-five receiver in Louisiana, flipped his pledge away from the Oklahoma Sooners with head coach Lane Kiffin and the new staff in Baton Rouge landing the verbal prior to the Early Signing Period kicking off on Wednesday.

Now, he's a Tiger after making things official with the LSU Tigers this week.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff

Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: