LSU Football Pushing for Blockbuster Flip Amid Lane Kiffin's Pursuit of SEC QB Commit

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin is swinging for the fences on the recruiting trail this offseason with the new-look coaching staff eyeing a splash in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, he made a statement after assembling the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America while also inking three five-star prospects in the 2026 cycle.

But Kiffin isn't slowing down with a primary focus on the future of the program - even pinpointing priority targets in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle.

Los Angeles (Calif.) IMG Academy five-star quarterback Jayden Wade is at the top of Kiffin's list despite revealing a verbal commitment to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs last fall.

Wade checks in as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast fighting for his services this offseason after a dominant 2025 campaign on the prep scene.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among others.

But it's Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs coaching staff that currently holds the verbal commitment from Wade after revealing a pledge to the Bulldogs in November during his standout sophomore season.

“What stood out the most to me with Georgia is coach Kirby (Smart),” he told Rivals. “Georgia is a big cultural type of program and they always bring people in and they’re hardworking and everybody is on the same page and everybody wants to be great.

"When you’re around people that want to be great, that makes you want to be great and it spreads around to everybody.

“I had a great time with the coaches talking some ball when I went on the visit and watched their practice, the intensity they play with. Those are the key factors I see at Georgia.

“The offense is a really good offense. It’s very similar to the offense we run right now so if I go there I’d be very familiar with the offense. That’s one of the reasons why I wanted to go there. I love the way Gunner (Stockton) makes some plays and makes some throws so I could see myself doing that, too.”

Wade's pledge to the Bulldogs isn't slowing down other programs from intensifying their pursuits for the No. 1 prospect in America - including the LSU Tigers.

Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. made the call to the dynamic signal-caller last month with the Tigers turning up the heat in pursuit of a flip.

According to Rivals, it's the LSU Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers that are "making a push" for the No. 1 prospect in America.

Kiffin has been labeled a quarterback guru with Wade emerging as a prospect he's monitoring heading into the offseason.

Now, as the offseason carries on, there is time until Wade ultimately signs with a program where the LSU Tigers continue emerging as a team to know.

