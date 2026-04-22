Lane Kiffin Positioning LSU Tigers Well For Dynamic Texas Cornerback, Ole Miss Target

McKinney (Tex.) Lewisville four-star cornerback Taelyn Mayo remains a hot commodity on the recruiting trail this offseason with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers keeping close tabs on the Lone Star State defensive back.

Mayo checks in as a Top-35 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple programs across the Southeastern Conference monitoring the progression of the fast-rising defender.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners, Texas A&M Aggies, Georgia Bulldogs, and Florida Gators, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

According to Rivals, "Taelyn Mayo has rare size for the corner position, pushing 6-foot-3. The talented junior is rated the No. 133 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking. His recruitment could develop in to a classic Texas- Oklahoma battle."

But there are schools across America fighting for his commitment with the LSU Tigers emerging as a program to watch in the Mayo sweepstakes after a recent unofficial visit to Baton Rouge.

Mayo was on-hand for an unofficial trip to town where he soaked in the scenes of Spring Camp on the ponderosa - watching Corey Raymond's cornerbacks and Jake Olsen's safeties navigate their processes.

Courtesy of Taelyn Mayo via X.

The 247Sports Evaluation: "Tall, rangy cornerback who can overwhelm receivers with long-limbed frame. Displays encouraging reactive anticipation relative to the tall, angular build. Owns track experience and has played basketball in the past.

"Filling out will enhance arriving impact as a striker, but already displays willingness as an open-field tackler who's effectively used as a blitzer on occasion. Higher center of gravity and long levers can affect fluidity in transitions.

"Owns rare size for the position and knows how to use it. Projects to the P4 level as potential multi-year starter with traits that could translate beyond college."

Now, as the offseason rolls on, the LSU Tigers have emerged as a program to watch, but sources have indicated that the Ole Miss Rebels are building momentum here in a significant battle between SEC programs.

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