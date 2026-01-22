Lane Kiffin's Recruiting Efforts Have LSU Football Fans Fired Up After Recent Moves

Lane Kiffin has taken America by storm this offseason after making the move from Oxford to Baton Rouge where he has quickly hit the ground running for the LSU Tigers.

From assembling a star-studded coaching staff to inking the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America with eight Top-100 players, Kiffin has quickly won over the fanbase across his first 50-plus days on the job.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference.

"I know that we have - with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players - that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

Now, as Kiffin continues his workhorse mentality ever since accepting the job, it's his recruiting efforts that have taken the Bayou State by storm.

Lane Kiffin visited with the No. 2 wide receiver in Louisiana on Thursday: Miguel Whitley.



LSU has now seen three of the Top-5 wideouts in the Bayou State today.



- Easton Royal: No. 1 WR

- Miguel Whitley: No. 2 WR

- Ray’Quan Williams: No. 4 WR



Kiffin continues putting in work. pic.twitter.com/lNHWpcc8YS — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 22, 2026

Once the new shot-caller of the program arrived in town, he met with the No. 1 player in America - Lamar Brown - where he was waiting in Kiffin's office once he got off the plane.

From there, he's pieced together the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in the country with eight Top-100 signees, four-Top-50 wide receivers, and double-digit Top-150 prospects.

It'a a historic feat, but one that Kiffin knew would happen once he was representing the LSU brand.

"Then go to the portal, which I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said on Dec. 1.

Kiffin has assembled a star-studded 2026 Recruiting Class paired with the No. 1 portal class with LSU now bringing in - as it stands currently - 57 newcomers this offseason.

It's a remarkable feat for Kiffin and Co. as the new era of LSU Football continues taking shape under the guidance of new leadership in Baton Rouge.

More LSU News:

Nick Saban Names LSU No. 1 Coaching Job in College Football Amid Lane Kiffin Move

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Feat in Landing Commitment From Princewill Umanmielen

One Underrated Transfer in LSU Football's No. 1 Ranked Portal Class Under Lane Kiffin

Join the Community: