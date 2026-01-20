Lane Kiffin Reveals Nick Saban's Advice That Pushed Him to Accept LSU Football Job

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin was introduced as the new shot-caller of the program exactly 50 days ago in Death Valley as the new era officially began in Baton Rouge.

Since Dec. 1, Kiffin has quickly made his presence felt in the Bayou State after assembling a star-studded coaching staff, highly-rated 2026 Recruiting Class, and the No. 1 Transfer Portal haul in America as LSU looks to thrive under new leadership.

But the decision to leave the Ole Miss Rebels for LSU wasn't an easy one for Kiffin.

The elite head coach had to rely on his mentors to him him along the way with college football icon Nick Saban's advice playing an integral role in his decision to make the move to LSU.

“I told the story at the press conference, but I was torn. And when I called Coach Saban and talked it through with him, he said: ‘You know, Lane, you’ll always regret if you don’t go to LSU — it’s the best job in America,’” Kiffin said on Tuesday while speaking at The Leadership Power Breakfast, according to WAFB Channel 9’s Jacques Doucet.

“And when he said that, it really made the decision for me. And as I’ve looked at it, it has pushed me, it has gotten me out of a comfort zone. That we were doing amazing things (at Ole Miss), but you come here and you feel the power of the place, and it drives you everyday to even go to another level.”

Kiffin has reflected on the advice he's received from both Saban and Pete Carroll as the two mentors that paved his decision-making process.

“I felt like everybody I talked to outside of the state (of Mississippi) all basically said the same thing, okay. They all said, ‘Man, you are going to regret it if you don’t take the shot and you don’t go to LSU,’” Kiffin said during his Dec. 1st press conference, referring to Saban and ex-USC coach Pete Carroll.

“It’s the best job in America with the best resources, and to win it. And, it’s obviously been done here before by a number of people.”

Now, as the new era of LSU Football begins under Kiffin, all eyes are on what's to come in 2026 with an elite roster already assembled in Baton Rouge.

