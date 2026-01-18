LSU Football Portal Buzz: Lane Kiffin Pursuing Pair of Top-Five Transfers in Market

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are showing no mercy in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program looking to stack more talent on top of the No. 1 class in America.

Once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, the shot-caller of the Bayou Bengals knew the two-week window in the portal would be a pivotal stretch for the program to reconstruct the roster - citing the financial resources the LSU Tigers attain.

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

Now, LSU holds the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America with over 35 signees - looking to add more. Which free agents are on LSU's radar?

No. 1: OT Jordan Seaton - Colorado Buffaloes

Seaton checks in as the No. 1 offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal market and is coming off of visits to the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes this week.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder arrived in Boulder as a true freshman in 2024 with Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes immediately tossing him in the mix where he started all 13 games in year one - earning Freshman All-America honors across his first season with the program.

The coveted prospect was the highest-graded true freshman offensive tackle in pass protection with at least 100 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus - as he emerged as one of the top players in the Big 12 as a youngster.

News: #LSU will host the No. 1 available player in the Transfer Portal tomorrow: Jordan Seaton.



The Colorado transfer is the No. 4 overall player in the market + the top-ranked offensive lineman.



Lane Kiffin and Co. will get the 6’5, 330-pounder in on a visit, @espn reports. pic.twitter.com/aHcZfCnI8o — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 17, 2026

He didn’t allow a sack in 11 of his first 13 games where Seaton then carried momentum into his sophomore campaign where he boasted a 91.4 grade through the first month of the season, per PFF.

Now, Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are set to get a crack at the No. 1 available prospect in the Transfer Portal - and the No. 4 overall player in the market across this year's cycle - where he will visit on Sundy.

No. 2: EDGE Princewill Umanmielen - Ole Miss Rebels

Umanmielen would emerge as the No. 1 defensive prospect in the NCAA Transfer Portal after revealing intentions of entering on Thursday night, but is yet officially be in the datebase.

According to CBS Sports' Chris Hummer, Ole Miss is contesting his entry.

"Ole Miss is contesting the portal entry of standout edge Princewill Umanmielen as a result of him recently signing a new contract with the Rebels," Hummer wrote.

Ole Miss is contesting the portal entry of standout edge Princewill Umanmielen as a result of him recently signing a new contract with the Rebels, sources tell @mzenitz and me for @CBSSports.



They’re not currently expected to process his portal entry.https://t.co/MJcEICTfLx pic.twitter.com/L7VajcL7vh — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 17, 2026

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Texas native joined the Ole Miss program last offseason after starting his career with the Nebraska Cornhuskers across a two-year stint in Lincoln.

Once Umanmielen arrived in Oxford, he took his game to the next level where he is fresh off of a strong junior campaign - logging 45 total tackles while also tallying a strong 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two pass breakups and an interception on the season.

The Ole Miss Rebels defender, according to 247Sports, will check in as the No. 5 overall player in the NCAA Transfer Portal and the No. 1 EDGE in the market, once he is officially in.

As soon as Umanmielen revealed intentions of entering the Transfer Portal, Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers were the school that was immediately linked to the coveted defensive weapon. Now, it's about his name officially entering the database.

