LOOK: LSU Tigers Host No. 1 Prospect in America, Louisiana Native Jahkeem Stewart
The No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Class resides down the rode from Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff with the program ramping up its push for Jahkeem Stewart.
The prized defensive lineman plays his high school ball at St. Augustine High School in New Orleans (La.) where the Bayou Bengals have certainly dipped their toes in over the years.
From Leonard Fournette to Tyrann Mathieu, there have been several LSU greats that have come from the impressive Catholic League high school.
Now, LSU has their sights set on the next great recruit out of St. Augustine in coveted prospect Jahkeem Stewart.
The No. 1 overall player in the country, Stewart is a physical specimen of a defensive lineman who has programs across America salivating at his ceiling.
With a myriad of programs in his ear, LSU defensive lineman Bo Davis and the Tigers have made sure to get in on the action as well.
On Friday, Stewart took an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge for LSU's annual Bayou Splash recruiting event.
Stewart posted an update following the event that provided him an opportunity to have one-on-one time with LSU head coach Brian Kelly:
Stewart was accompanied by the top prospects in America with both the 2025 and 2026 classes well-represented.
For the program-changing prospect, he's seen both USC and Ohio State turn up the heat, but LSU is making sure to work their magic in this one as they remain in constant contact.
It's been an eye-opening offseason for Stewart as his recruitment picks up with several programs looking to separate themselves from the pack.
The 6-foot-5, 270-pound sophomore, who is prepping for his junior year with the Purple Knights, has taken the nation by storm with his stature and physical traits.
He looks and plays above his years, which also has recruiting experts and analysts believing there could be a chance he reclassifies into the 2025 cycle.
Stewart has teased the idea of graduating high school a year early, and with LSU lacking depth for the future at defensive line, it makes their push for Stewart that much more important.
Whether he reclassifies or not, he's at the top LSU's recruiting board in the 2026 cycle with Davis and Co. beginning to form a close relationship.
Now, he has another unofficial visit to LSU in the rearview mirror after taking the trip over to Baton Rouge to check in with the program.
It was a beneficial visit for the Tigers after Stewart met with Kelly, spoke with LSU recruiting guru Frank Wilson and had the opportunity to develop relationships with the top prospects both committed to the Tigers as well as players on their radar.
The Bayou Bengals will continue keeping their foot on the gas for the generational talent out of The Boot.
