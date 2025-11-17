Nation's No. 1 Prospect, Elite LSU Football Commit Remains Locked In With Tigers
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown was back in Tiger Stadium this past weekend for the LSU Tigers' Week 12 matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Brown, the top-ranked athlete in America, made the decision to remain home and pledge to LSU in July after committing to the Tigers over Texas A&M down the stretch.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said after his commitment.
"Frank Wilson - He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
Wilson, LSU's interim head coach amid the firing of Brian Kelly in late October, has served as Brown's primary recruiter where he was in attendance to see the Tigers' leader get his first win on Saturday.
The moment was one that had Brown elated where he continues developing a relationship with the staff in Baton Rouge.
There's been outsider chatter surrounding a late surge from the Texas A&M Aggies as they look to chip away, but the top-ranked prospect in America appears to be dialed in with the hometown Tigers.
"Lamar Brown and his camp were talking to Texas A&M and other programs even before Brian Kelly got fired, but that certainly doesn't mean he's anywhere close to flipping - but that was one where he was having some dialogue," Rivals' Steve Wiltfong said.
"I think he always envisioned himself as a Tiger... It's about wanting to see who LSU gets in there and if it's a guy they like - if some of these assistant coaches are back."
Brown was impressed on Saturday in Death Valley with the Bayou Bengals continuing to roll out the red carpet for the blue-chipper.
As the Early Signing Period in December inches closer, all eyes will be on Brown with the crown jewel in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle remaining pledged to the LSU Tigers despite a coaching change in Baton Rouge.
