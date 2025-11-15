What He Said: LSU Football Quarterback Michael Van Buren Propels Tigers Past Arkansas

#LSU quarterback Michael Van Buren handled business in his first start as a Tiger.



- 21/31 passing

- 221 yards

- 1 TD

- 36 rushing yards

- 0 turnovers



The Bayou Bengals snap a three-game losing skid and get back in the win column.



