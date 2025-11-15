What He Said: LSU Football Quarterback Michael Van Buren Propels Tigers Past Arkansas
LSU quarterback Michael Van Buren earned his first career start for the Tigers on Saturday afternoon with the sophomore signal-caller paving the way to a win in Death Valley.
The Mississippi State transfer lifted the Bayou Bengals to a victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks where LSU escaped with a 23-22 win in Week 12.
Van Buren Jr. went 21-for-31 with 221 yards passing and a touchdown on the day - including the go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter - with his dynamic ability to extend plays setting the tone in his first start for the program.
"Michael Van Buren does have a skill set that can add value and help this football team win. And our intentions are to position ourselves to be able to do those things to give us every opportunity to win the football game," LSU interim coach Frank Wilson said this week.
Now, the Tigers get back in the win column to snap a three-game losing skid where Van Buren earns the start in Week 12 with Garrett Nussmeier out after aggravating an abdominal injury.
What were Van Buren's thoughts following his first career start in Death Valley?
Van Buren's Take: First Start Edition
His feelings after his first win as the starting Quarterback...
"It just feels great. My guys had my back the whole day, so it's an unbelievable feeling getting my first win in Tiger Stadium. [The SEC] is a hard place to get wins in. Going out there and fighting adversity to get the first win feels amazing."
On preparing for the trick plays on the game-winning drive...
"It's the stuff we practice all week. We just went out there and executed; there's nothing else to it."
On the nerves he felt during the first couple of series...
"It's football. Sometimes you go out there and you have a slow start and have to settle in. We were able to fight through adversity."
LSU will return to action next Saturday night in Tiger Stadium with a non-conference matchup against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on the docket. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. CT.
