LSU Basketball Lands Commitment From Top-10 Forward in Transfer Portal
Matt McMahon and the LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from Omaha power forward Marquel Sutton, he revealed via social media on Sunday morning.
Sutton, the No. 10 rated forward in the NCAA Transfer Portal, is a Top-75 prospect in the free agent market with the Tigers winning out for his services.
McMahon and Co. are now up to five additions this offseason with Sutton providing the frontcourt with an instant bucket-getter that can score from all three levels.
The Omaha transfer is coming off of a 2024-25 season after averaging 18.9 points and 7.9 rebounds a night on his way to earning Summit League Player of the Year.
It's another impressive get for the LSU Tigers this offseason after adding to the No. 1 rated Transfer Portal Class in America.
The Splash Addition: UNLV's Dedan Thomas Jr. [Guard]
Thomas, 6-1, was named the Mountain West Co-Freshman of the Year in the 2023-24 season and was a Mountain West third team and NABC All-Mountain District Second Team selection for the 2024-25 season.
He led the Runnin’ Rebels in scoring and assists this season with 15.6 points per game (ninth in the Mountain West) and 4.7 assists per game (third in the Mountain West).
He shot 41.3 percent from the field (10th in MW), while making 35 percent of his three-pointers. He had an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.5 (3rd in the MW) and played an average of 35.8 minutes per contest (2nd in MW).
Thomas Jr., started each of the 26 games he appeared in for UNLV this past season, scoring in double figures in 22 games. He had 20 or more points in five games and dished out five assists or more in 16 games.
Thomas Jr. was ranked No. 4 overall in the transfer portal by 247sports.com. He was ranked ninth by ESPN.com.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dedan Thomas Jr., to Baton Rouge,” said LSU men’s basketball head coach Matt McMahon. “Dedan is a creative and skilled point guard who makes everyone around him better. We love his ability to orchestrate the offense, get into the paint off the bounce, and shoot the ball from behind the 3-point arc.
"His vision on the court, unselfishness, and ability to throw the lob pass are fun to watch. I am really excited about his passion for player development and the opportunity to play at LSU. We cannot wait for his arrival on campus this summer.”
The five-star recruit is the son of UNLV player Dedan Thomas Sr., who played on some of the Runnin’ Rebels programs in the early 1990s. He was an honorable mention All-America selection and his name is featured throughout the UNLV record books.
As a freshman, Thomas Jr., also led the team in scoring at 13.6 points per game, 5.2 assists and 36.2 percent from distance, starting all 34 of UNLV’s games.
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.