The Preview: How to Watch LSU Tigers Softball in Clearwater Invitational This Weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 12/10 LSU will face four nationally ranked programs in a five-game weekend at the 2026 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational at the Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Fla.

LSU (6-0) starts the weekend with two games on ESPN2: a 9 a.m. CT game versus No. 11/8 Nebraska (3-2) and a 2 p.m. CT matchup versus No. 23 Oklahoma State (3-2) on Thursday, Feb. 12. The Tigers then play three games in three days.

They face No. 22/19 Duke at 3:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 13 (ESPN+), UCF (5-1) at 9 a.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 14 (SEC Network), and finish with No. 6/7 UCLA at 9 a.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 15 (ESPN2).

LSU is 21-16 against this weekend’s tournament field, including a 3-2 record against Nebraska, a 13-5 mark against Oklahoma State, 0-1 versus Duke, 1-0 against UCF, and 4-8 against UCLA. The Tigers are also 8-5 over three appearances at the Clearwater Invitational (2019, 2022, 2024).

The Bayou Bengals logged four run-rule victories, two shutouts, and a walk-off home run at the 2026 Tiger Classic to begin the season. LSU has a .313 batting average on 42 hits, including 21 extra-base hits.

LSU ended the opening weekend leading the country with five triples and 39 walks and ranked fourth in the nation with 19 stolen bases. In the circle, LSU has a 2.00 ERA with 34 strikeouts over 35.0 innings, and a defense that has turned three double plays, ranking in the Top 20 in Division I softball.

Courtesy of LSU Softball.

Utility player Sierra Daniel leads the club with a .471 batting average on eight hits. Utility player Tori Edwards follows with a .385 average and a team-high 1.000 slugging percentage, totaling two home runs and a triple. Pitchers Tatum Clopton and Jayden Heavener are both 2-0 in the circle. Clopton owns a 0.00 ERA with nine strikeouts in 8.2 innings and a 0.74 opposing batting average. Heavener has a 1.91 ERA, 17 strikeouts in 11.0 innings, and a complete game shutout.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball.

vs. No. 11/8 Nebraska

Nebraska posted a 3-2 record last weekend, highlighted by an 8-5 win over top-ranked Texas. NU also claimed wins over Washington and UTSA and had losses against Texas and Washington.

Utility pitcher Hannah Camenzind paces the team with nine hits, smacking two homers and four RBI. She is also 1-0 in the circle with a strikeout in 5.1 frames. Utility pitcher Jordy Frahm (1-2) has a staff-high 15.1 innings and has a save. She also has 20 strikeouts, six hits, and four RBI.

LSU has won the last two games against Nebraska, the most recent in 2015. LSU has won three of the last four meetings, but the clubs are locked at 2-2 in neutral-site games.

vs. No. 23 Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State comes off a 3-2 weekend at the Stanford Invitational in Stanford, Calif., which featured wins against San Jose State and Cal twice, but fell to No. 13/12 Stanford twice.

Three Cowgirls have a team-high five hits on the season, including outfielder Jayelle Austin (.385), who paces the team with seven RBI and two home runs. Pitcher Ruby Meylan (1-1) leads the staff with a 2.21 ERA and has 14 strikeouts over 12.2 innings.

LSU and OSU will play for the third time in five seasons at the Clearwater Tournament. The Tigers are 6-2 in neutral site games against the Cowgirls and have won 10 of the last 12 games, including the last consecutive games.

Courtesy of LSU Softball.

vs. No. 22/19 Duke

After dropping its season opener to Boston, Duke strung together four consecutive wins at the UCF Tournament with wins against UCF, Buffalo, and two versus CSU Bakersfield in Orlando, Fla.

Outfielder D’Auna Jennings leads the team with a .667 batting average on 10 hits and a .667 on-base percentage. Infielder Tyrina Jones (.438) brings the power, recording eight RBIs on seven hits and a team-best two home runs. Pitcher Cassidy Curd is 2-0 on the season with a 1.40 ERA, tallying 12 strikeouts in 10.0 innings and holding opposing batters to a staff-low .147 average.

LSU dropped an 8-4 decision to Duke in the lone meeting between the clubs at the 2021 Tiger Classic on Feb. 12, 2021.

vs. UCF

Other than the loss to Duke, UCF posted a 5-1 record in its tournament. The Knights will take a three-game winning streak into a Wednesday night game against Missouri in Orlando, Fla., before participating in the Clearwater Invitational.

Infielder Sierra Humphreys leads UCF with a .600 batting average and nine hits, highlighted by six extra-base hits for a 1.333 slugging percentage. Pitcher Hildie Dempsey (1-0) has logged the most innings at 8.1. She holds a 2.52 ERA with three strikeouts.

LSU has played UCF once, with a 6-5 victory at the 2016 Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, Calif., on Feb. 20, 2016.

vs. No. 6/7 UCLA

UCLA is off to a 5-0 start after appearing in three different California tournaments in three days, where it outscored its opponents 68-8 and held its opposition to a .182 batting average.

Infielder Jordan Woolery is the NFCA National Player of the Week after recording 10 hits in 15 at-bats, hitting five home runs and two triples for a team-high 14 RBI. Three pitchers have a 1.00 ERA or less, led by pitcher Taylor Tinsley, who is 2-0 with 14 strikeouts and a 0.64 ERA in 11.0 innings.

LSU and UCLA have only played at neutral sites. The Tigers have won three of the last five meetings. Last year in Fullerton, Calif., a top-five matchup ended in a 2-1 win, decided by Daniel’s game-winning RBI single in the top of the sixth inning.

