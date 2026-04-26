LSU Football Reportedly 'Gaining Traction' To Flip No. 1 WR in America, Texas Commit

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal was back in Baton Rouge this weekend on a multi-day unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers.

In what has become an all-out pursuit for the No. 1 wide receiver in America, Kiffin and Co. have a foot on the gas this offseason for Royal despite his current verbal commitment to the Texas Longhorns.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder out of The Boot has enjoyed a busy spring after checking in with the LSU Tiger, Texas Longhorns, Florida Gators, Tennessee Volunteers, and Ole Miss Rebels as he prepares to finalize his decision.

LSU received the final unofficial visit of Royal's offseason schedule - his second trip to Baton Rouge in April - where he will now begin his official visit slate next weekend.

Kiffin and Co. have turned up the heat here with Royal and his family feeling the love from the Bayou Bengals.

The No. 1 wide receiver in America has arrived in Baton Rouge: Easton Royal.



The 5’11, 200-pounder out of New Orleans (La.) remains the top target for Lane Kiffin and Co. amid a push to flip him from Texas.



Now, the 5-star has checked in for his unofficial visit to campus. pic.twitter.com/e7UahuOlyL — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 24, 2026

"All day at school all of my friends are pushing me to flip to the LSU Tigers," Royal told Fox 8 New Orleans. "You only get this process once - so I'm committed to Texas, but I'm still trying to figure out if that's the best decision for me.

"The ultimate end goal is to make the best decision for me and my family.

"Me and Coach Lane [Kiffin] are building a relationship. He texts me often just telling me to have a good week - sending me videos, motivating me, and recruiting me to be an LSU Tiger."

Royal - the No. 1 wide receiver in America - will head to Oxford next weekend for his first official visit as the Ole Miss Rebels get a crack at the coveted pass-catcher.

The official visit schedule: Ole Miss (May 1), LSU Tigers (May 29), Tennessee (June 4), Florida (June 11), and Texas (June 19).

Five-star WR Easton Royal returns to LSU. Tigers continuing to gain traction herehttps://t.co/6T7epJxDjh https://t.co/NHYVkz3PVn — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) April 26, 2026

LSU is "gaining traction" in pursuit of Royal, according to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman, as Kiffin and the coaching staff put a foot on the gas.

Now, as the No. 1 prospect in Louisiana prepares for his official visit schedule, all eyes are on the LSU Tigers as the hometown program builds momentum this offseason.

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