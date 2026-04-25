LSU Football Continues Flip Pursuit of No. 1 WR in America, Texas Longhorns Commit

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal returned to Baton Rouge on Friday afternoon for an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers amid an aggressive pursuit from the program.

Royal, the No. 1 rated pass-catcher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, remains pledged to the Texas Longhorns after revealing a commitment to Steve Sarkisian on Nov. 29, but it hasn't stopped LSU from intensifying its push.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder has taken unofficial visits with the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Florida Gators, Ole Miss, and Tennessee Volunteers this offseason with the Bayou Bengals receiving the final unofficial trip of the offseason on Friday.

Up next, Royal will take in an official visit schedule with the likes of LSU, Ole Miss, and Tennessee preparing to roll out the red carpet for the Texas Longhorns pledge - where he will also be back in the Lone Star State in June.

Royal’s official visit with the LSU Tigers is set for the weekend of May 29 where Kiffin and Co. are set to pull out all the stops for the No. 1 wide receiver in America - and Louisiana native.

There are also multi-day visits on the docket with Ole Miss (May 1), Tennessee (June 4), Florida (June 11), and Texas (June 19).

The No. 1 wide receiver in America has arrived in Baton Rouge: Easton Royal.



The 5’11, 200-pounder out of New Orleans (La.) remains the top target for Lane Kiffin and Co. amid a push to flip him from Texas.



Now, the 5-star has checked in for his unofficial visit to campus. pic.twitter.com/e7UahuOlyL — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 24, 2026

The LSU Tigers remain active in the program's pursuit with Kiffin and the staff in Baton Rouge hosting Royal twice within the last month - along with an official now locked in for May.

"All day at school all of my friends are pushing me to flip to the LSU Tigers," Royal told Fox 8 New Orleans. "You only get this process once - so I'm committed to Texas, but I'm still trying to figure out if that's the best decision for me.

"The ultimate end goal is to make the best decision for me and my family.

"Me and Coach Lane [Kiffin] are building a relationship. He texts me often just telling me to have a good week - sending me videos, motivating me, and recruiting me to be an LSU Tiger."

LSU remains a serious contender to flip Royal away from the Texas Longhorns, but the No. 1 wide receiver in America remains pledged to Sarkisian and Co. with an official visit in Austin set for June 19-21.

More LSU News:

LSU Football True Freshman Defensive Weapon Drawing Immediate Praise From Lane Kiffin

Jay Johnson, LSU Baseball Suffers Brutal Loss in Jake Brown's Season-Ending Injury

LSU Football Beats Out Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas A&M Aggies for No. 5 ATH in America

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.