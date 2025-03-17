LSU Football a Contender for Coveted Cornerback, Set to Visit the Tigers
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are preparing to host one of the top cornerbacks in America for a multi-day stay to Baton Rouge this upcoming weekend.
Havon Finney, the former No. 1 defensive back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, will be in town for a multi-day visit to campus. On3 Sports' Shea Dixon first reported the visit.
The California native elected to reclassify into the 2026 Recruiting Cycle earlier this month with the LSU Tigers and USC Trojans emerging as contenders in his process.
Finney recently checked in with Lincoln Riley's Trojans where he had the opportunity to soak in the scenes of campus.
“I can see they’re building a great program right now,” Finney told On3. “They got a lot of great recruits right now, and they’re building a great program over there.
"The environment was great. They were able to show us what the future of USC will be after the construction is done. The coaches were very detailed in what their expectations are from incoming players and I was able to speak directly with the new cornerbacks coach (Trovon Reed), Coach (Doug) Belk, and Coach Riley.
"What excites me most about playing for USC is having the opportunity to play in front of the city that raised me.”
But the LSU Tigers have emerged as a serious threat in Finney's recruitment with the program getting the coveted cornerback to campus this weekend.
The Top-10 defensive back in America will be in for a multi-day stay.
He's coming off of a big-time sophomore season where he finished with 37 tackles, 16 pass break-ups and four interceptions.
The former Top-5 overall prospect in the 2027 cycle will look to ramp up his recruiting process with a myriad of schools standing out.
LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Penn State, Oklahoma, Texas, USC and Ohio State, among several others, have Finney's attention.
The 6-foot-3, 170-pounder will begin taking official visits this summer with the LSU Tigers set to get one of their own. He will be in town on June 20th, according to 247 Sports.
He's visited the Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins in January with LSU, Miami and Texas "recruiting him as hard as they can," according to On3 Sports.
Now, with the spring and summer approaching, Finney's process will ramp up as visits begin getting locked in.
