LSU Football Among Finalists for No. 1 Quarterback in America Faizon Brandon
The No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 cycle is inching closer to a decision with Faizon Brandon revealing his finalists on Thursday with a commitment date in mind.
Brandon, the No. 1 overall prospect in junior class, will choose between LSU, North Carolina State, Tennessee and Alabama on August 3rd, he told 247 Sports.
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff welcomed Brandon for an unofficial visit in June for his second trip to Baton Rouge.
The top signal-caller in America made his way to Death Valley with his family to check out the scenes of campus during a busy month on the recruiting trail.
The LSU staff continues dominating the recruiting trail in the quarterback market after landing the nation's top signal-caller in the 2025 cycle: Bryce Underwood.
Underwood revealed his commitment to LSU on Jan. 6 with the Tigers reaping the benefits of securing his services.
Now, Joe Sloan and Co. have their sights set on the 2026 cycle after welcoming a trio of coveted signal-callers to Baton Rouge for unofficial visits this month.
LSU has dished out offers to Faizon Brandon (No. 1 QB), Dia Bell (No. 2 QB) and Brady Hart (No. 9 QB) with the 2026 quarterbacks ramping up their recruitment. Sloan offered all three of the prized prospects earlier in the year and has now gotten them back on campus once again.
For Bell and Hart, their quick trip to Baton Rouge added to the list of schools they'd be taking visits to this summer. After unofficial visits to several schools last week, both Top 10 quarterbacks revealed their decisions.
Bell announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns while Hart pledged to the Michigan Wolverines earlier in June.
For LSU, they certainly have their quarterback of the future in Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall player in America, which makes adding a 2026 signal-caller challenging.
But Brian Kelly and the Tigers continue their pursuit of their top target: Faizon Brandon.
Brandon, a five-star signal-caller in the 2026 class, is in the midst of a tremendous run on the recruiting trail.
The coveted North Carolina native has earned double-digit scholarships as he prepares for his junior campaign.
The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder from Greensboro (NC.) plays for Grimsley High School where he led the Whirlies to a 13-1 record as a sophomore.
Brandon told On3 Sports Recruiting Expert Steve Wiltfong: “I also got to talk about the development piece,” Brandon said after his LSU visit in June. “They have a lot of great tools to help quarterbacks get prepared and learn very fast.”
The Tennessee Volunteers currently lead for the coveted quarterback, but LSU is certainly taking a stab at the top-ranked prospect.
Joe Sloan and Co. are getting their ducks in a row in the quarterback market. With the departure of Heisman winner Jayden Daniels, Garrett Nussmeier is set to be next in line to take over as the Tigers' starting quarterback.
Now, they'll turn up the heat for Brandon as he shifts focus to LSU, North Carolina State, Alabama and Tennessee before an August 3rd decision date.
