LSU Football and Florida Gators Pushing for Prized Florida State Seminoles Commit
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are unbeaten to open the 2025 regular season with the heart of SEC play inching closer for the program.
After wins over Clemson, Louisiana Tech, Florida and Southeastern Louisiana, the Bayou Bengals are 4-0 for the first time since the 2019 season.
With success on the field, Kelly and Co. are also seeing success off the field on the recruiting trail this month.
No. 4 LSU recently hauled in a commitment from Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian four-star quarterback Peyton Houston fresh off of a visit to Baton Rouge.
Houston, the No. 8 rated signal-caller in America, gives the Tigers a significant boost in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as LSU's first pledge.
After pledging to the Tigers on Monday, Houston took the field just days after in his first game as an LSU commit where he logged 569 yards of total offense and five touchdowns.
The No. 2 rated quarterback in Louisiana passed for 344 yards while tacking on an additional 225 rushing yards on Friday night.
Houston is coming off of a historic 2024 campaign as a sophomore for his prep squad after completing 310/443 passes (70 percent) for 4,480 yards with 38 touchdowns to only six interceptions. He also rushed the ball 105 times for 690 yards and seven scores in 2024.
Now, the LSU Tigers are looking to keep the momentum rolling on the recruiting trail with the program keeping in touch with an ACC pledge.
Miami (Fla.) four-star safety Karon Maycock continues emerging as one of the top prospects in the Sunshine State heading into his senior campaign.
The versatile defender can be utilized in a myriad of ways after taking snaps at both the safety and linebacker positions throughout his prep career.
Now, heading into his final season on the high school scene, the top programs in America are taking notice.
Maycock is currently committed to the Florida State Seminoles, but it hasn't stopped other schools from reaching out.
A highly-touted prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, LSU has remained in touch after extending an offer to Maycock in April.
Along with the LSU Tigers, Maycock has seen the Florida Gators remain in constant contact with the coveted linebacker.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival
No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida
LSU Football Battling to Flip a Five-Star Oregon Ducks Commit, Set to Visit Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.