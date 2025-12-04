Florida State Pushing to Flip a Top Prospect Away From Lane Kiffin, LSU Football

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers locked in double-digit players on Wednesday as the Early Signing Period kicked off with multiple premier commitments officially joining the 2026 Recruiting Class.

After Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge on Sunday evening, he began working the phone lines immediately with the LSU staff looking to both lock in prospects currently pledged to the program while also flip others.

Now, after Day 1 of the Early Signing Period, LSU has landed signatures from a five-star prospect, multiple four-stars, and are on pace to see some fireworks across the final 24-36 hours of the period.

But there is a prospect committed to the LSU Tigers that is yet to sign with the program after the first day and a half of the Early Signing Period: Trenton Henderson.

The Pine Forest (Fla.) four-star edge rusher is set to sign his Letter of Intent on Friday after announcing his plans, and with the LSU Tigers holding the commitment, the program is in a solid position.

Courtesy of Trenton Henderson's Instagram.

Henderson, the No. 8 rated edge rusher in America, comes in as the top-ranked EDGE in Florida with offers from the Michigan Wolverines, Texas Longhorns, Alabama Crimson Tide, and USC Trojans on the table.

But it's the Bayou Bengals that ultimately secured the pledge with Henderson not looking back since as he prepares to sign on Friday morning.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder out of the Sunshine State has seen a meteoric rise up the recruiting rankings with Henderson coming in as the No. 1 EDGE in Florida and the No. 8 overall prospect in the state, according to 247Sports.

Now, as the clock ticks until the stellar defensive lineman puts pen to paper, Henderson is receiving significant attention from Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles, according to recent reports.

LSU has locked in the No .1 defensive lineman in America, Richard Anderson, but await signatures from DL Lamar Brown [No. 1 prospect in America] and DL Deuce Geralds.

There has been a "holdup" for multiple defensive commits with Lane Kiffin finalizing his staff on defense where position coaches are yet to be finalized.

Could that impact Henderson's process as the clock ticks? Time will tell, but as it currently stands, the No. 1 EDGE in Florida is committed to the LSU Tigers with his signing less than 24 hours out.

