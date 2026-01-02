LSU Football and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Emerging for No. 3 Wide Receiver in Portal

The NCAA Transfer Portal is officially open for business with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers preparing to be big spenders in the free agent market.

Kiffin and Co. will be eyeing reinforcements on offense with a focus on adding a franchise quarterback and bodies in the trenches, but with a myriad of departures in the wide receiver room, LSU will be looking to bring in game-changing pass-catchers.

It's no secret LSU will be able to unleash a treasure chest full of roster cash after Kiffin cited the financial alignment as a critical component in his decision-making process to LSU, but how much will the program spend on offense in the portal?

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

Now, according to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, there's buzz around LSU and Notre Dame for the No. 3 rated wide receiver in the Transfer Portal: Michigan State's Nick Marsh.

The Target: WR Nick Marsh [Michigan State]

Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh is set to be one of the most coveted players in the NCAA Transfer Portal after revealing his intentions of entering last month.

Marsh logged a team-high 662 receiving yards and six touchdowns this season on 59 catches with the Spartans.

Through 23 career games, he has caught 100 passes for 1,311 yards (13.1 yards per catch) and nine touchdowns.

In his debut campaign with Michigan State in 2024, Marsh recorded 41 catches for 649 yards and three touchdowns - with his receiving yards and receptions standing as the most by a true freshman in school history.

Now, after two seasons with Michigan State, he's off to the NCAA Transfer Portal with schools from coast-to-coast preparing to get involved in his process - including the LSU Tigers.

