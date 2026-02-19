Notre Dame Fighting Irish Emerging as Team to Watch for Elite LSU Football Target

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers staff remain active on the recruiting trail this offseason with the program pursuing the top talent in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as priority targets emerge.

Once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, the new-look coaching staff quickly put a primary focus on building a wall around Louisiana with a myriad of blue-chippers residing in the Bayou State.

"The high schools here, it's been great going to them and receiving the feedback. I've always enjoyed, over time, coming here and recruiting. I used to always say it's like: They love football. Everybody says they love football but the high school coaches here and the people in school, they love football," Kiffin said.

"They love coaching football. They love coaching the kids. They genuinely care about the kids. Something that's kind of gotten lost a little bit. I'd love to sign a lot of Louisiana kids."

Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston five-star offensive lineman Albert Simien is one of Kiffin's top targets with the coaching staff checking in with the elite talent last month.

Simien, the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in America, has cruised up the recruiting rankings across his time on the prep scene where he currently sits in the top spot at his position.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, across his prep career.

But the LSU Tigers continue putting a foot on the gas with Kiffin and Co. prioritizing Simien this offseason - making sure to get face time with the top prospect last month.

The five-star prospect has seen multiple schools prioritize him with staffs flying over to his high school last month - including the Ole Miss Rebels, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Sources have indicated that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be a program to monitor with Marcus Freeman and Co. meeting with Simien last month - quickly making another lasting impression.

As for the LSU staff, the group has checked in with Simien twice this offseason where offensive line coach Eric Wolford and Kiffin made sure to have face-to-face contact with the blue-chipper.

It's simple. Kiffin is looking to build a wall around the Bayou State with Simien a priority target for the program.

But there will be schools to monitor in his process with the Texas A&M Aggies and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, among several others, battling for Simien's services amid a critical offseason in his recruitment.

