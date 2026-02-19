LSU Football, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oregon Ducks Surging for Nation's No. 3 EDGE

Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson four-star edge rusher KJ Green has locked in nine unofficial visits this offseason with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers preparing to host the elite defender in April, according to 247Sports.

Green checks in as the No. 3 rated EDGE in America with Kiffin and Co. among a myriad of schools pushing to land his commitment this offseason with programs galore in the race.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder out of the Peach State has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Miami Hurricanes, among others, across his time on the prep scene.

Across Green's 2025 campaign, according to MaxPreps, he logged 129 tackles, 40.0 TFL, and 18.0 sacks. Across three years on the prep scene, Green has logged a whopping 63.0 total TFL, 31.0 sacks, and 204 tackles.

The No. 3 rated edge rusher in America has dominated across his time in high school with eye-popping numbers with powerhouse programs taking notice.

Courtesy of KJ Green on X.

Now, Green has locked in nine unofficial visits for the spring with the LSU Tigers among the top programs on his radar:

- Texas Longhorns: March 12

- Notre Dame Fighting Irish: March 21

- Auburn Tigers: March 23

- Alabama Crimson Tide: March 26

- Miami Hurricanes: April 3

- Georgia Bulldogs: April 9

- South Carolina Gamecocks: April 10

- Oregon Ducks: April 17

- LSU Tigers: April 23

The LSU Tigers will receive the final spring visit from one of the top prospects in America as he gears up for an official visit schedule for the summer.

"Physical edge defender with the potential to create havoc on all three downs with his burst, power and effort," 247Sports wrote of Green. "Turned heads at Under Armour’s Future 50 event summer after sophomore year and followed it up with a monster junior campaign: 40 TFL, 18 sacks. Looks almost like an action figure with his muscle and should only continue to add good mass in the coming years. Quick out of his stance and frequently the one to initiate contact.

"Fluid enough to cross obstacles or dart around them if he’s not trying to play through them. Tends to hound the play by changing directions and will make his fair share of stops in pursuit.

"Has attacked from a variety of different alignments over the years and likely to offer that same inside-outside versatility on Saturdays. Projects at this stage as a potential impact rusher for a College Football Playoff contender."

