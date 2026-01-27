LSU Football and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Hit Rare Milestone Amid Recruiting Success

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have hit the ground running on the recruiting trail this offseason with the program signing the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America along with an impressive haul in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.

Once Kiffin was introduced as the new shot-caller of the program, there was significant intrigue in his recruitign abilities with the resources in Baton Rouge where he's quickly lived up to expectations.

After calling his shot during his introductory press conference, Kiffin has backed up the "talk" across his first 60 days as the decision-maker in the Bayou State.

"Then go to the portal, which I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said on Dec. 1.

LSU has nine Top-100 signees in the program's Transfer Portal haul - including the No. 1 quarterback, No. 1 offensive lineman, and No. 1 EDGE available.

Lane Kiffin’s first 60 days as #LSU’s head coach:



- No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America

- Inks No. 1 QB, No. 1 OL + No. 1 EDGE

- Four Top-50 Transfer WRs

- Trio of 5-Star Signees in 2026 Class

- Retains Harlem Berry + Caden Durham

- Much More…



Business is booming for LSU. pic.twitter.com/8Aofpa1IJr — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 27, 2026

But the program's 2026 Recruiting Class is flying under-the-radar this offseason.

LSU inked 16 newcomers in the current recruiting class headlined by defensive linemen Lamar Brown and Richard Anderson as the "names to know" in the haul.

But there's a new five-star on the roster after wide receiver Corey Barber saw his status cruise from a Top-150 prospect - and Top-50 wide receiver - to the No. 3 wideout in America.

LSU signed the most five-star prospects in the Southeastern Conference, according to Rivals:

- Lamar Brown - No. 1 DL, No. 10 overall

- Richard Anderson - No. 3 DL, No. 18 overall

- Corey Barber - No. 3 WR, No. 28 overall

LSU and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish lead the way with the most five-star signees in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Marcus Freeman's program inking five, according to the recent Rivals update.

It's a tremendous recruiting feat for both programs with Kiffin and Co. assembling a top class in the country despite only being in Baton Rouge for less than 60 days.

Now, LSU will look to make the newcomers gel this offseason after signing the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America alongside multiple blue-chippers in the 2026 class.

