LSU Football and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Labeled Top Contenders for Elite EDGE

Downington (Penn.) four-star edge rusher Abraham Sesay has locked in five visits for this spring with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers receiving one of their amid a strong push for the elite defender.

Sesay checks in as the No. 5 rated EDGE in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with contenders emerging this offseason as he begins carving out a visit schedule to his top schools.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder out of Pennsylvania has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Penn State Nittany Lions, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Miami Hurricanes, among several others, across his prep career.

"Sesay took a big step in his recruitment this week, naming six finalists: Duke, FSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Penn State and South Carolina," Rivals wrote.

"Ohio State had the edge in his recruitment early on, but the Fighting Irish have since snatched the momentum — per the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine — as we head into March. Penn State has also been near the top for the coveted in-state target."

LSU may not have made the initial cut of finalists, but edge rushers coach Kevin Peoples is working his magic on the recruiting trail this offseason with the Bayou Bengals now among the top contenders.

According to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, the LSU Tigers are now in line to receive a spring visit from the coveted defender along with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, South Carolina Gamecocks, Miami Hurricanes, and Florida State Seminoles.

Elite EDGE Abraham Sesay has set visits to see five of his top contenders this spring✈️



Rivals @SWiltfong_ has the latest...



Intel: https://t.co/GIVPbRXiHT pic.twitter.com/wqLLIZyYnC — Rivals (@Rivals) March 13, 2026

“I’m definitely interested in Notre Dame,” Sesay previously told Rivals' Kyle Kelly. “I’m interested in what they have to offer. I know a lot about their education and their structure and how Notre Dame is in their culture and I really respect that a lot."

But the LSU Tigers are looking to make up ground in Sesay's recruitment with an unofficial visit now on the books for this spring as the program battles for the No. 5 EDGE in America.

Now, all eyes are on a pivotal stretch of trips with Sesay preparing to make his way down to Baton Rouge in the coming weeks for a visit with Kiffin and the LSU coaching staff.

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