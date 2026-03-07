LSU Football Emerging as Contender for Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish Commit

Mobile (Ala.) Williamson four-star linebacker Ellis McGaskin has locked in an official visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as he continues evaluating contenders this offseason.

McGaskin is back on the market after reopening his recruitment in January with multiple programs now entering the race for his commitment.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Florida State Seminoles and Auburn Tigers, among several others, with the Georgia Bulldogs recently getting in on the action with an offer on the table.

“He diagnoses plays so fast that it allows him to play faster,” McGaskin's defensive coordinator recently told Rivals last year. “He’s amazing to watch sometimes. He’s got a quick first step, so as soon as he sees the hole open up, it’s a tackle for loss every time.

"There are plays where he body slams kids sometimes. He’s getting there so fast. Athletically, his quick trigger and how fast he diagnoses plays are what make him such an elite-level linebacker.”

Now, the LSU Tigers are turning up the heat for McGaskin with the program locking in an official visit with the Alabama native.

Kiffin and Co. will host McGaskin during a major recruiting weekend in Baton Rouge from June 19-21 with multiple priority targets set to be in town on multi-day stays.

The Bayou Bengals have a foot on the gas for the highly productive defender that has continued ascending across his prep career.

During McGaskin's true freshman season in 2023, he logged 142 tackles with 13 stops for loss and two forced fumbles where he earned All-State honors as a youngster at the varsity level.

Fast forward to his sophomore campaign and it was much of the same where he once again surpassed the century mark with 130 total tackles- including 21 tackles for loss - four sacks and three forced fumbles.

LSU remains a team to watch for one of the top linebackers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with an official visit now locked in for June.

