Tennessee Football Recruiting: Miguel Whitley Recaps Tennessee Football Spring Visit
2027 WR Miguel Whitley recaps his Tennessee Volunteers visit
There were many recruits on campus including one of Tennessee’s top options at wide receiver in 2027.
Miguel Whitley is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound wideout from St. Augustine. He holds offers from many schools, including Tennessee. Whitley visited on Saturday and detailed his visit with Vols On SI.
“The visit went really well from the moment I stepped on campus, I felt a genuine energy and warmth from the staff, players, and everyone involved with the program. The facility was amazing. I appreciated how personalized the visit felt, they really took time to get to know me beyond just what I bring to the field,” Whitley said.
All of the coaches played a huge part in this visit for Whitley.
“Man all of them, I felt welcomed to be there from all the coaches but Coach Pope really stood out to me he was real and kept everything honest while still being motivational we had some great conversations not just about football but about life, growth, and mindset I also appreciated how he broke down my potential fit in the system, showing clips and giving me a clear vision of how things go around there.”
A big part of the Tennessee offense is the tempo that comes with it being in the Josh Heupel system.
“The intensity and tempo were on another level, you can tell it’s a high-level program with high expectations, the way they compete just makes you wanna gear up,” said Whitley.
Returning is in play for Whitley after a great visit. He believes he could go to school at Tennessee as well as play football. This leaves the Vols as a top school.
“Yes, I am definitely going back. There’s a lot more I want to experience, and I want to get a better feel for the full game day vibe and student life. Tennessee left a strong impression and it’s a place I could seriously see myself going.”
Tennessee did enough to move up the rankings following the visit.
“Tennessee definitely moved up in my rankings. Before the visit, they were already a strong contender, but being there in person and seeing how the coaches operate, how the players carry themselves, and just feeling the vibe on campus made me feel like home already.”
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Chris Lofton Shares His Opinion on if Zakai Zeigler's Jersey Should be Retired
- Jeremiah Dent Details His Great Relationship with Tennessee Volunteers Coaches
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Tyran Evans, "I Love Coach Pope" Following Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava Ranked Among Top-10 QBs in Latest Poll
- Joel Wyatt Confirms Tennessee is "Top 2" in His Recruitment Following Spring Visit
- Where James Pearce Jr. Lands in Bleacher Report's Latest Mock Draft
- Travis Smith Jr. Draws Praise From Tennessee's Coaching Staff
- Tennessee Volunteers Nearly Made History During NCAA Tournament
- Cincinnati Bengals Could Get Steal of the Draft By Drafting This Tennessee Volunteer
- Tennessee Commit, Faizon Brandon - What I Learned About the Vol Commit
- 2026 EDGE Dre Quinn Details Upcoming Tennessee Football Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers AD Danny White Shares Honest Kim Caldwell Extension Statement