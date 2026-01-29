LSU Football and Ohio State Buckeyes Emerging as Contenders for No. 2 WR in Louisiana

New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine four-star wide receiver Miguel Whitley has the LSU Tigers among his final five schools as Lane Kiffin continues a full-court press on the Bayou State star.

Whitley, the No. 2 rated wideout in Louisiana, has ascended into a a Top-50 prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast in pursuit.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder traveled across America last summer where he competed on the camp circuit at several SEC and Big Ten schools with offers galore coming in for the Louisiana native.

Whitley has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among others, while emerging as a Top-5 prospect in The Boot.

Now, the Top-10 pass-catcher in America is down to five schools with the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, and Houston Cougars among his finalists, he told Rivals.

The four-star wideout has the hometown LSU Tigers as a school firmly in the mix with Kiffin's program piquing his interest after earning an offer last summer.

Lane Kiffin visited with the No. 2 wide receiver in Louisiana on Thursday: Miguel Whitley.



LSU has now seen three of the Top-5 wideouts in the Bayou State today.



- Easton Royal: No. 1 WR

- Miguel Whitley: No. 2 WR

- Ray’Quan Williams: No. 4 WR



Kiffin continues putting in work. pic.twitter.com/lNHWpcc8YS — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 22, 2026

Kiffin has made his way down to New Orleans (La.) last Thursday for a face-to-face visit with Whitley as the two continue developing a relationship amid staff changes in Baton Rouge.

Now, Whitley is expected to make his way down to Baton Rouge this weekend for an unofficial visit with the LSU Tigers.

The Bayou State star is fresh off a junior campaign where he reeled in 46 passes for 869 yards and 14 touchdowns - averaging 18.9 yards per reception - alongside a talented St. Augustine offense that reached the state title game in the Caesars SuperDome.

The Tennessee Volunteers have piqued Whitley's interest after a visit to Knoxville last offseason.

“Tennessee definitely moved up in my rankings. Before the visit, they were already a strong contender, but being there in person and seeing how the coaches operate, how the players carry themselves, and just feeling the vibe on campus made me feel like home already," Whitley said.

Whitley remains a primary target for Kiffin and Co. in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with this weekend shaping up to be a pivotal visit for the LSU Tigers.

