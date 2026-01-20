Massive Update on No. 1 OT Transfer Jordan Seaton Has LSU Football Fans Fired Up

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are building momentum in their pursuit of Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, according to multiple reports.

Seaton checks in as a top-five overall transfer in the portal and the No. 1 offensive lineman with Kiffin and Co. making their presence felt in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder has cast a wide net when it comes to potential schools with programs across America enter the race for Seaton after visits to LSU, Miami, and Mississippi State.

Despite Seaton not taking an official visit to see Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks, the school also remains in contention for his services, according to CBS Sports.

"While Oregon isn’t out of contention, he’s no longer expected to visit the Ducks. LSU appears to have some momentum with him at the moment. Miami among the others in the mix," CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz wrote via X.

This comes after the LSU Tigers recent a prediction from Rivals' Shea Dixon to land a commitment from Seaton as the program builds serious momentum in its pursuit.

LSU currently holds the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America headlined by quarterback Sam Leavitt, wide receiver Jayce Brown, and safety Ty Benefield, among several others.

Now, there is a full-court press in pursuit of Seaton to join the class as the cherry on top to a historic haul in Baton Rouge.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder arrived in Boulder as a true freshman in 2024 with Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes immediately tossing him in the mix where he started all 13 games in year one - earning Freshman All-America honors across his first season with the program.

The coveted prospect was the highest-graded true freshman offensive tackle in pass protection with at least 100 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus - as he emerged as one of the top players in the Big 12 as a youngster.

He didn’t allow a sack in 11 of his first 13 games where Seaton then carried momentum into his sophomore campaign where he boasted a 91.4 grade through the first month of the season, per PFF.

Now, LSU appears to be building momentum in the Seaton sweepstakes down the stretch amid Oregon and Miami's pursuit.

