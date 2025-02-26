LSU Football Assistant Coach Named a Top Recruiter in College Football
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers staff have recruited at an elite level in Baton Rouge after continuously reeling in top classes to campus.
The Bayou Bengals will bring in the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America this offseason alongside a Top-10 2025 Signing Class.
It's about adding talent to the roster for the long haul and Kelly has been adamant about hitting the recruiting trail with force.
But one LSU assistant coach has been instrumental on the recruiting trail: Offensive line coach Brad Davis.
The recruiting guru has been sensational on the recruiting scene during his tenure in Baton Rouge after adding multiple five-stars across the most recent recruiting classes.
From signing Will Campbell and Emery Jones to Tyree Adams and Zalance Heard, Davis has proven to be one of the top recruiters in college football with On3 Sports praising Kelly's key assistant.
During the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, Davis pulled off one of the most notable flips on "The Trail" after stealing then Texas A&M commitment, Weston Davis.
Davis, a Texas native, flipped his commitment from the Aggies to the LSU Tigers shortly after an in-home visit from Davis.
Now, fast forward to the upcoming 2025 season and [Weston] Davis will be battling for the starting right tackle spot in Baton Rouge.
But [Brad] Davis carried his momentum into the 2025 Recruiting Cycle after signing four of the most coveted prospects in America.
It starts with five-star offensive lineman Carius Curne.
The No. 1 prospect out of Arkansas is an early-enrollee looking to make an instant impact for the Bayou Bengals with Brian Kelly praising his youngster.
"Carius is one of the stronger offensive tackles I have recruited in some time. He absolutely dominates his opponents. He is physically ready to play in the SEC right now," Kelly said on National Signing Day.
Curne is one of the most unique offensive line prospects in the country. He's nimble and quick on his feet for a guy in the trenches with tremendous athleticism.
On3 Sports' Scouting Report: "Carius Curne's high school coach isn't afraid to call his shot. 'He is a top-10 NFL pick, if he realizes his potential, and he can do that at any of the schools he chooses,' Marion (Arkansas) High coach Lance Clark told Best of Arkansas Sports.
"The praise means a lot, especially since Curne didn't play football until the ninth grade and Clark said Curne was 'raw' even as a sophomore. 'He's long, so athletic,' Clark told Arkansas Online. 'I think he's a stud. I think he's going to be dominate. He's as good of an offensive lineman that I've seen since I've been coaching.'
"Benton coach Brad Davis said he has seen enough of Curne to know he's a difference-maker. 'He is big athletic guy that can play offensive line or defensive line, didn't play as much defensive line against us but you can tell he is very athletic and can move,' Harris said. 'As an O-lineman, if he got his hands on our defensive line guys, they were in trouble. He was really physical, and he would stay attached until the whistle blew.'"
Aside from Curne, Davis also signed a trio of coveted offensive linemen in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle:
- Tyler Miller: No. 1 Offensive Lineman in Mississippi
- Solomon Thomas: No. 2 Offensive Lineman in Florida
- Brett Bordelon: No. 2 Offensive Lineman in Louisiana
Davis has quickly become one of the top recruiters in college football with consistency on the trail and elite-level players developing in the trenches for the program.
