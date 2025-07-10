LSU Football Beats Out Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns for No. 1 ATH in America
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown has committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, he revealed on Thursday.
Brown, the No. 1 rated athlete in America, has shined in the trenches as both an offensive and defensive lineman throughout his time on the prep scene.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder trimmed his list to the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes this offseason with a pair of Southeastern Conference schools gaining momentum.
LSU and Texas A&M separated from the pack down the stretch with Brown mulling over his options until the clock nearly hit zero.
But it's the hometown Tigers that have won out for Brown's services following Thursday's announcement.
It's a monumental commitment for Kelly and the Bayou Bengals with the program now reeling in a pledge from the No. 1 prospect in Louisiana.
The opportunity for Brown to remain home and "put on for his home state" while playing alongside friends for the LSU Tigers quickly became the separating factor in his process despite an "all-in" approach from Texas A&M.
The recruiting efforts of Mike Elko and the Aggies is worth mentioning with the program in College Station making the decision a challenging one for Brown.
He made the trip to College Station on near double-digit occasions with the Aggies intensifying their pursuit this offseason.
Following an official visit to Texas A&M in June, the Aggies had all the momentum with the expectation being that the program was in line to receive a commitment.
Brown returned home to Louisiana following his time in the Lone Star State and canceled his official visit to LSU with the crystal ball picks immediately being placed in favor of Texas A&M.
But less than 24 hours after canceling the trip to LSU, the five-star athlete reversed course and kept his word to the Tigers after deciding to take his official visit to campus.
The official visit to LSU immediately became one of intrigue with the Tigers "knocking it out of the park" while it was a "10/10" experience for Brown.
Less than three weeks later, Brown has made the move. He's an LSU Tiger after revealing a commitment to Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals on Thursday.
The No. 1 overall prospect in Louisiana will remain home in the Bayou State with Brown going public with a pledge to the Tigers with intentions of playing on the defensive line in college.
LSU currently holds a commitment from the No. 1 defensive lineman in America, Richard Anderson, after the fellow Louisiana native pledged to the Tigers last summer.
Richard announced his commitment to the Tigers in 2024 with the program continuing to keep a foot on the gas for his services.
He's fresh off of a monster junior campaign at Edna Karr after leading his program to a state championship victory while emerging as a household name on the recruiting trail.
The coveted lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's the top defensive pledge in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
Anderson is rated as the No. 2 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 26 overall recruit in America.
Now, a future one-two punch of Brown and Anderson is locked in with both Bayou State stars pledging to the LSU Tigers.
