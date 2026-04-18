LSU Football Brings In Surprise Visitor Amid Major Recruiting Weekend for Lane Kiffin

The LSU Tigers are navigating a significant weekend on the recruiting trail with Lane Kiffin and Co. hosting double-digit official visitors to Baton Rouge.

It's no secret Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are looking to build a wall around Louisiana on the recruiting scene, but the coaching staff is also making its presence felt nationally.

"The high schools here, it's been great going to them and receiving the feedback. I've always enjoyed, over time, coming here and recruiting. I used to always say it's like: They love football. Everybody says they love football but the high school coaches here and the people in school, they love football," Kiffin said.

"They love coaching football. They love coaching the kids. They genuinely care about the kids. Something that's kind of gotten lost a little bit. I'd love to sign a lot of Louisiana kids.

The Visitors List is star-studded this weekend in Baton Rouge:

- Kennedy Brown: No. 2 OT in America

- Albert Simien: No. 2 IOL in America

- Caden Moss: No. 3 IOL in America

- Landen Williams-Callis: No. 3 RB in America

- Etc.

LSU has 12 official visitors on campus with the program rolling out the red carpet while going deep into their bag of tricks after Will Campbell made his way to campus to help recruit:

Lane Kiffin and the #LSU Tigers are going deep into their bag of tricks this weekend.



Will Campbell is back in Baton Rouge meeting with a trio of elite targets for the program:



- Kennedy Brown: No. 2 OT in America

- Albert Simien: No. 2 IOL in America

- Caden Moss: No. 3 IOL pic.twitter.com/fqTdJoWxkW — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 18, 2026

But Kiffin and Co. now have a surprise visitor in the Bayou State: Joshua Dobson.

The Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough five-star cornerback arrived on campus last night, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI, and is remaining in town through Saturday while soaking in the scenes of LSU Spring Camp practice in Death Valley.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder has seen the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, and South Carolina Gamecocks - along with the Clemson Tigers - turn up the heat with visit season arriving across a major stretch on the college football calendar.

LSU has already hosted Dobson this offseason where he checked in with Kiffin and secondary coach Corey Raymond, but he's been well-traveled.

Courtesy ofJoshua Dobson's Instagram.

“LSU also feels great about its chances at landing cornerback Joshua Dobson,” according to 247Sports. “I couldn’t agree more. The Tigers have been relentless in their pursuit of the 6-1, 175-pounder, who 247Sports slots as the No. 2 cornerback in the country and No. 12 overall player in the nation.

"Auburn, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Texas, Notre Dame, and others are all in play, but the Tigers expect Dobson to eventually land in Baton Rouge.”

Now, with Dobson back in Baton Rouge, all eyes are on the LSU Tigers' aggressive pursuit for the No. 2 rated cornerback in America.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss

LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.