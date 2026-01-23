LSU Football Builds All-Time Great Transfer Portal Class Under Lane Kiffin's Guidance

The LSU Tigers continue navigating a pivotal offseason in Baton Rouge with Lane Kiffin leading the way as the program begins a new era under his guidance.

Once Kiffin made the unprecedented move to depart the Ole Miss Rebels on Nov. 30, he wasted no time in rebuilding the roster in the Bayou State after assembling a Top-15 2026 Recruiting Class headlined by five-stars Lamar Brown and Richard Anderson.

From there, the "real work" began in hitting the NCAA Transfer Portal with LSU inking 41 signees to this point to make up the No. 1 class in America.

LSU holds pledges from eight Top-100 prospects with multiple game-changers heading to Baton Rouge for the 2026 season.

The Top-100 Signees:

- No. 1: QB Sam Leavitt

- No. 5: EDGE Princewill Umanmielen

- No. 21: QB Husan Longstreet

- No. 40: S Ty Benefield

- No. 55: WR Eugene Wilson

- No. 59: EDGE Jordan Ross

- No. 79: IOL Devin Harper

- No. 95: WR Jayce Brown

LSU's haul reached new heights on Wednesday after Ole Miss Rebels defender Princewill Umanmielen - the No. 1 EDGE in the Transfer Portal - signed with LSU - placing the program's class as the highest-rated in four years.

BREAKING: #LSU has landed a commitment from the No. 1 EDGE in the Transfer Portal: Princewill Umanmielen.



The 6’5, 245-pound Ole Miss transfer is the No. 5 overall transfer in the portal after tallying 9.0 sacks + 45 tackles in 2025.



Lane Kiffin and Co. strike gold once again. pic.twitter.com/Xzwc5yJxCO — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 21, 2026

LSU has over 40 signees via the Transfer Portal with multiple position groups being addressed. Who's in?

The Transfer Portal Tracker: Breaking Down the No. 1 Class

Quarterback (3):

Sam Leavitt - 6'2, 205 pounds - Arizona State Sun Devils

Husan Longstreet - 6'0, 200 pounds - USC Trojans

Landen Clark - 6-foot, 186 pounds - Elon Phoenix

Running Back (4):

Raycine Guillory - 5'9, 190 pounds - Utah Utes

Rod Gainey Jr. - 6'0, 175 pounds - Charlotte 49ers

Dilin Jones - 6'0, 205 pounds - Wisconsin Badgers

Stacy Gage - 5'10, 205 pounds -

Wide Receiver (9):

Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs

Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats

Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators

Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts

Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini

Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys

Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans

Tight End (2):

Malachi Thomas - 6'4, 240 pounds - Pitt Panthers

Zach Grace - 6'3, 238 pounds - Oregon Ducks

Offensive Line (8):

Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles

William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats

Ja'Mard Jones - 6'4, 295 pounds - Nicholls State Colonels

Sean Thompkins - 6'5, 300 pounds - Baylor Bears

Devin Harper - 6'4, 315 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Aliou Bah - 6'6, 327 pounds - Maryland Terrapins

Courtesy of Tyree Holloway's Instagram.

EDGE (4)

Jordan Ross - 6'5, 245 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

Jaylen Brown - 6'5, 265 pounds - South Carolina Gamecocks

Achilles Woods - 6.3, 289 pounds - South Alabama Jaguars

Princewill Umanmielen - 6'5, 245 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Defensive Line (2)

Malik Blocton - 6'3, 291 pounds - Auburn Tigers

Stephiylan Green - 6'4, 290 pounds - Clemson Tigers

Linebacker (2):

TJ Dottery - 6'3, 230 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Theo Grace - 6'1, 220 pounds - North Dakota State Bison

Safety (3):

Ty Benefield - 6'2, 205 pounds - Boise State Broncos

Faheem Delane - 6'1, 210 pounds - Ohio State Buckeyes

Mason Dossett - 6'1, 194 pounds - Baylor Bears

Special Teams (3):

P Hayden Craig - 6'1, 208 pounds - Florida Gators

LS Mack Mulhern - 6'0, 225 pounds - Florida Gators

K Scott Starzyk - 5'9, 172 pounds - Arkansas Razorbacks

More LSU News:

Nick Saban Names LSU No. 1 Coaching Job in College Football Amid Lane Kiffin Move

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Feat in Landing Commitment From Princewill Umanmielen

One Underrated Transfer in LSU Football's No. 1 Ranked Portal Class Under Lane Kiffin

Join the Community: