LSU Football Christmas Wish List: Three Transfers Lane Kiffin Must Pursue in Portal

The LSU Tigers are preparing to hit the NCAA Transfer Portal with force next month with the window set to open on Jan. 2 in what will be a chaotic stretch across college football.

"Portal King" will be back in action as LSU head coach Lane Kiffin looks to reconstruct the roster in Baton Rouge across his first offseason at the helm of the program.

For Kiffin, he's been masterful in his portal approach throughout the last handful of years while with Ole Miss, but this time around it's expected to be on another level with a treasure chest full of roster cash in his back pocket.

Once Kiffin inked a deal with the LSU Tigers, he cited the financial alignment as a critical component in his decision-making process.

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

Now, with Christmas "Wish List" season upon us, we took a look into three players that LSU would want for the 2026 season.

The Christmas Wish List: Portal Edition

No. 1: QB Sam Leavitt - Arizona State

LSU has emerged as an early contender for Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt with multiple programs preparing to spend top dollar on the coveted transfer.

Oregon and Indiana are also viewed as teams to watch, according to On3 Sports last week, with the new staff in Baton Rouge eyeing him as a top option.

Leavitt didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

But his breakout season came last fall where he rounded out his 2024 campaign throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff under head coach Kenny Dillingham.

Now, he's made his move. Leavitt will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with two years of eligibility remaining with an opportunity to earn a significant payday at his next destination.

The Arizona State transfer will command top dollar in the portal market as the No. 1 overall player and an experienced veteran quarterback at the collegiate level.

No. 2: WR Omarion Miller - Colorado

Buffaloes wideout Omarion Miller will opt to test the portal market after multiple seasons with Deion Sanders and the Colorado staff in Boulder for his final year of eligibility.

Miller is coming off of his junior campaign with Sanders and Co. where he logged 45 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns - even in the midst of the Buffaloes’ significant offensive struggles across the season.

The production came in 11 games played where he led the Big 12 in yards per catch at 18.0 and was the only Colorado receiver with over 40 receptions in 2025.

Now, the former LSU Tigers commit - and Louisiana native - is back on the market. Could LSU get involved here?

No. 3: WR Nick Marsh - Michigan State

Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh is set to be one of the most coveted players in the NCAA Transfer Portal after revealing his intentions of entering this month.

Marsh logged a team-high 662 receiving yards and six touchdowns this season on 59 catches with the Spartans.

In his debut campaign with Michigan State in 2024, Marsh recorded 41 catches for 649 yards and three touchdowns - with his receiving yards and receptions standing as the most by a true freshman in school history.

Now, after two seasons with Michigan State, he's off to the NCAA Transfer Portal with schools from coast-to-coast preparing to get involved in his process. Will LSU get involved? Time will tell.

