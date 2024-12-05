LSU Football Commit Flips to Alabama, Signs with the Crimson Tide
Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman four-star wide receiver Derek Meadows announced a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in July after a visit to Baton Rouge.
Since then, he's remained a coveted prospect on the recruiting trail with the top programs in America continuing to push for the wideout's services. That trickled into the Early Signing Period on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-6, 205-pounder is rated as the No. 1 prospect in Nevada and a Top 10 wide receiver in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle.
Once Meadows went public with a decision over the summer, he chose the Tigers over the likes of Michigan, Alabama and Notre Dame, among several others.
Now, in the 11th hour, Meadows has officially flipped his commitment to Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide.
The move isn't an unexpected one for the LSU staff. Meadows hadn't visited Baton Rouge all fall, but had taken visits elsewhere, including with the Michigan Wolverines and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Now, on National Signing Day, the four-star wideout has made things official with DeBoer's club.
For the LSU Tigers, Kelly and Co. signed a pair of Louisiana wideouts with tremendous upside moving forward.
Who did the Bayou Bengals reel in?
Meet the Signees: LSU's Wide Receiver Haul
WR TaRon Francis: 6-0 * 206 * Fr. * HS
A consensus 4-star prospect from tradition-rich Edna Karr High School in New Orleans … Listed as the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana by 247Sports … Ranked No. 9 overall in Louisiana and No. 28 nationally at his position in the On3 composite … Standout on the track as well … Anchored Karr’s 4x100 meter relay team that finished third in the 2024 LHSAA State Championship Meet … Helped Edna Karr to an undefeated 10-0 regular season, the District 9-5A title and the No. 1 overall seed in the Louisiana Division I Playoffs in 2024 … Named first-team 5A All-State as a junior … Coached at Edna Karr by Brice Brown.
WR Phillip Wright: 6-0 * 169 * Fr. * HS
Talented dual-sport standout from Destrehan High School in the New Orleans area … One of the top wide receivers in Louisiana and one of the premier sprinters in the state … A 4-star prospect in football and rated as the No. 14 overall player in Louisiana in the Class of 2025 … Earned 4-stars from On3 and 247Sports and 3-stars from ESPN and Rivals … In the On3 consensus, rated No. 54 at his position nationally … Listed as high as the No. 13 prospect in Louisiana by On3 and No. 14 by 247Sports … On the track, won the 2024 5A regional title in the 100 and 200 meters and a silver medal in the 2024 indoor 60-meter … Ran a 4.34 40-yard dash at the 2023 All-American Bowl Showcase … Clocked at 10.46 in the 100 meters and 21.41 in the 200 … Helped Destrehan to a 15-0 mark and the LHSAA Division I Non-Select state title as a sophomore in 2022 … Team captured district football title in each of his four seasons … Coached at Destrehan by Marcus Scott.
