LSU Football Cracks Top-10 Schools for No. 1 Wide Receiver in Louisiana
The LSU football staff has kept tabs on one of the top wide receivers in The Boot as they continue their pursuit of Destrehan (La.) four-star Jabari Mack.
Mack, the No. 1 wideout in Louisiana, received a scholarship from his hometown program in early 2024 with wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton monitoring the 2026 star.
Mack made his way to Baton Rouge in late July for LSU's annual Bayou Splash recruiting event alongside several of the top prospects in America.
For the top-ranked wideout in the Bayou State, he's seen premier programs turn up the heat, but LSU is certainly making a move in his recruitment.
The 6-foot, 192-pounder has received offers from Auburn, Florida State, Mississippi State, Nebraska and Penn State, among others as his rise continues.
Now, he's officially released his Top-10 schools:
- Florida State Seminoles
- LSU Tigers
- Michigan Wolverines
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Oregon Ducks
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Texas Longhorns
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
Mack has hauled in offers from the top programs in America and his offer list proves just that.
The Louisiana native will work through a big-time offseason leading up to his senior campaign with the Destrehan (La.) Wildcats in 2025.
LSU has recruited Louisiana well in recent years with the program reeling in a pair of top receivers from the state in the 2025 Signing Class: TaRon Francis and Phillip Wright.
Wright played his high school ball alongside Mack at Destreham where he will certainly be pushing for a reunion with his teammate.
For Francis, he's a player with significant intrigue.
Francis, the No. 1 rated wide receiver in Louisiana. The Boot's top-ranked wideout signed with LSU in December where he has an opportunity to compete for meaningful snaps on Day 1 in Baton Rouge.
Francis will be an early-enrollee and make his way to campus in January, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI.
It's an important addition for the program given Francis will now have an opportunity to work through spring camp in March and April alongside a gifted receiving corps in Baton Rouge.
The 6-foot, 206-pounder is a consensus four-star wide receiver out of Edna Karr High in New Orleans. Now, he'll look to carry his success to LSU after an impressive prep carreer.
Francis joins a talented wide receiver room in Death Valley where Garrett Nussmeier will have an embarrassment of riches to work with in 2025.
The LSU Bio for Phillip Wright: Talented dual-sport standout from Destrehan High School in the New Orleans area … One of the top wide receivers in Louisiana and one of the premier sprinters in the state … A 4-star prospect in football and rated as the No. 14 overall player in Louisiana in the Class of 2025 … Earned 4-stars from On3 and 247Sports and 3-stars from ESPN and Rivals … In the On3 consensus, rated No. 54 at his position nationally … Listed as high as the No. 13 prospect in Louisiana by On3 and No. 14 by 247Sports … On the track, won the 2024 5A regional title in the 100 and 200 meters and a silver medal in the 2024 indoor 60-meter … Ran a 4.34 40-yard dash at the 2023 All-American Bowl Showcase … Clocked at 10.46 in the 100 meters and 21.41 in the 200 … Helped Destrehan to a 15-0 mark and the LHSAA Division I Non-Select state title as a sophomore in 2022 … Team captured district football title in each of his four seasons … Coached at Destrehan by Marcus Scott.
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.