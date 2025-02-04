LSU Football 'Definitely Leads' in Recruitment of the No. 1 Quarterback in America
Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham School five-star quarterback Elijah Haven is one of the most coveted prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle following a dominant sophomore campaign.
The Louisiana native's rise has been meteoric after climbing to the top-ranked player in America with the "Who's Who" of college football extending scholarships.
LSU, Alabama and more have received visits from Haven after he made his way to Death Valley for multiple game day experiences in 2024.
LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan provided Haven with an open-invite to attend any home game on the program's schedule and the No. 1 player in the country certainly used that this advantage.
After carving up the prep scene on Friday night's, he'd routinely take game day visits to LSU on Saturday's.
Haven was named the MaxPreps National Sophomore Football Player of the Year after accounting for over 2,300 yards of total offense and 39 total touchdowns last season while leading Dunham to a 14-1 record and an appearance in the Division III Select state title game.
It's no secret Haven's name is on the map at the helm of the Dunham program.
He ranks as the No. 1 overall player, according to 247Sports, and the No. 2 overall player, according to Rivals.
Haven is a consensus five-star signal-caller in the 2027 Recruiting Class with Rivals most recently chiming in on his process and outlook as a recruit.
Rivals' Adam Gorney's Take: "Elijah Haven has everything top college coaches and NFL decision-makers look for in a quarterback from intelligence to accuracy to arm strength to decision-making and beyond. In many ways, Haven has some uncanny similarities to former five-star quarterback Jameis Winston, but Haven might be even a little more athletic.
"His stats might be a little muted – he threw for 1,847 yards with 27 touchdowns and ran for 429 yards and 12 more scores – but the Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham standout only threw 191 passes all season. Dunham had more rushing attempts than throws even with an elite talent like Haven leading the way."
But the main takeaway from Rivals' update on Haven is what's happening behind-the-scenes in his recruitment. Gorney believes the LSU Tigers sit atop others in his process.
"LSU definitely leads in his recruitment," the Rivals Recruiting Director said.
Haven is the No. 1 player on LSU's 2027 Big Board at the quarterback position with the program rolling out the red carpet as they battle for his services.
The Bayou Bengals are also in the mix for another coveted Louisiana signal-caller after Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian quarterback Peyton Houston made his way to Baton Rouge last week for a visit.
The Buzz: Peyton Houston's Recruitment
Houston continues his rise in the 2027 Recruiting Class as a coveted prospect by Southeastern Conference programs.
Houston, who has reeled in offers from Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas and more, has become a household name in the rising junior class.
The Bayou State star is a player that LSU has firmly on the program's radar after extending an offer last fall with coach Joe Sloan making the call.
The 2027 Recruiting Cycle is loaded with talent in The Boot at the quarterback position with Houston and Haven being a pair of names to keep tabs on.
For Houston, he dominated the prep scene for his Evangel Christian squad.
Houston completed 310/443 passes (70%) for 4,480 yards with 38 touchdowns with only six interceptions while rushing 105 times for 690 yards and seven touchdowns.
It was monster game after monster game where he had seven games of 300+ passing yards, including a whopping 817 yards on 53/65 passing for eight touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 77-76 loss to Captain Shreve High School on October 10.
The Bayou State star set the Evangel Christian Academy single-season record with 5,170 yards of total offense during the 2024 season.
The impactful season has caused a meteoric rise for Houston where he has already reeled in 25+ offers including LSU, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Texas A&M.
Houston visited both LSU and the Georgia Bulldogs last weekend for Junior Day festivities as his recruitment process ramps up.
