Three LSU Football Targets Lane Kiffin is Prioritizing Amid Key Recruiting Stretch

The calendar has shifted to March with spring practice on the horizon and recruiting set to ramp up a notch for Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as priority targets prepare to make their way to campus.

Kiffin and Co. are fresh off of assembling the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America where all focus is now on locked in one of the top hauls in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as visit season arrives.

“I think talent-wise, probably. A lot of that is also numbers, the volume helps that statement. Over time, volume has gone up because as the system has evolved, it’s created a structure that pushes players into the portal," Kiffin said of LSU's portal haul this offseason.

"When I say it’s probably the best ever on paper, that’s partly because of numbers and volume. We also had a lot to replace. Some of that was players’ decisions to move on, and part of it was our decisions."

Now, LSU is hunting for the top-ranked prospects with unofficial and official visits locked in. Which three targets is Kiffin locking in on?

Courtesy of Easton Royal's Instagram.

WR Easton Royal: No. 1 WR in America

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal remains the top priority for Kiffin and the LSU Tigers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle amid a serious push this offseason.

Royal checks in as No. 1 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns holding the verbal commitment, but it hasn't stopped multiple Southeastern Conference schools from pursuing with force - including LSU.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others, with the SEC programs putting a full court press on Royal.

During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.

Royal then finished his junior year with 53 receptions for 1,151 yards and 17 touchdowns with his track speed on full display - where he also thrives after finishing the 100-meter dash in 10.3 seconds last season.

Now, LSU is eyeing a flip of the No. 1 wideout in America this year with an official visit now locked in.

Courtesy of Easton Royal's Instagram [

CB Joshua Dobson: No. 1 CB in America

The Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough five-star cornerback visited Baton Rouge in Januart with LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond rolling out the red carpet across the three-day stay.

Dobson has been wined and dined by powerhouse programs across America, but the LSU Tigers are emerging as the team to watch in this one.

“LSU also feels great about its chances at landing cornerback Joshua Dobson,” according to 247Sports. “I couldn’t agree more. The Tigers have been relentless in their pursuit of the 6-1, 175-pounder, who 247Sports slots as the No. 2 cornerback in the country and No. 12 overall player in the nation.

"Auburn, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Texas, Notre Dame, and others are all in play, but the Tigers expect Dobson to eventually land in Baton Rouge.”

IOL Albert Simien: No. 1 IOL in America

Simien, the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in America, has cruised up the recruiting rankings across his time on the prep scene where he currently sits in the top slot at his position.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, across his prep career.

But the LSU Tigers continue putting a foot on the gas with Kiffin making his way over to Lake Charles (La.) in January for an in-person visit with Simien.

The five-star prospect has seen multiple schools prioritize him with staffs flying over to his high school across the offseason - including the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

