LSU Football Dishes Out Offer to Top-10 Wide Receiver in America Amid SEC Interest

Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel four-star wide receiver Quentin Burrell received a visit from LSU Tigers assistant coach George McDonald on Tuesday with the program extending an offer to the coveted pass-catcher.

Burrell checks in as the No. 9 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment ahead of his senior campaign this fall.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish have emerged as the favorite in his recruitment, but it hasn't stopped the LSU Tigers and other programs from entering the mix.

Lane Kiffin and Co. extended a scholarship his way with wide receivers coach George McDonald making his way up to Chicago for an in-person visit.

From there, an offer was put on the table with the LSU Tigers set to battle a slew of heavy-hitters for the No. 9 rated pass-catcher in America.

Burrell is coming off of a junior campaign where he reeled in 67 receptions for 1,139 yards and 16 touchdowns on his way to First-Team All-State honors in 8A ball.

The elite wideout has now caught 142 balls for 2,396 yards and 34 touchdowns across his prep career where he's broken high school's record in each category amid a dominant stretch for his program.

Now, the LSU Tigers and other heavy-hitters will look to lure him in this offseason as Burrell sets both unofficial and official visits for the spring and summer.

Kiffin and Co. are casting a wide net in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a blend of talent on both sides of the ball.

LSU is also eyeing the No. 2 wide receiver in Louisiana, Miguel Whitley, as a priority target with the Tigers cracking his top-five schools this week.

The New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine four-star wide receiver has narrowed his focus to a handful of programs with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers among the top contenders for the prized pass-catcher.

Lane Kiffin visited with the No. 2 wide receiver in Louisiana on Thursday: Miguel Whitley.



LSU has now seen three of the Top-5 wideouts in the Bayou State today.



- Easton Royal: No. 1 WR

- Miguel Whitley: No. 2 WR

- Ray’Quan Williams: No. 4 WR



Kiffin continues putting in work.

Whitley, the No. 2 rated wideout in Louisiana, has ascended into a a Top-50 prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast in pursuit.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder traveled across America last summer where he competed on the camp circuit at several SEC and Big Ten schools with offers galore coming in for the Louisiana native.

Whitley has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among others, while emerging as a Top-5 prospect in The Boot.

Now, the Top-10 pass-catcher in America is down to five schools with the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, and Houston Cougars among his finalists, he told Rivals.

