LSU Football Earns Commitment From Talented JUCO Transfer, Prized Louisiana Native

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from Copiah-Lincoln Community College offensive lineman JaKolby Jones after revealing his decision on Thursday night.

Jones checks in as one of the top offensive linemen at the JUCO level after competing in 19 games across the last two seasons for his program.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder will make his way to Baton Rouge with an opportunity to compete alongside a new-look offensive line with a myriad fresh faces heading to campus - bypassing offers from other schools including Cal, Western Kentucky, FAU, Illinois, and Troy, among others.

Jones, a Louisiana native, is the second offensive line commit via the Transfer Portal this week where he joins NC Central's Ja'Quan Sprinkle after announcing his pledge on Thursday.

Sprinkle is a versatile piece in the trenches where he can play both the guard/tackle spot along an offensive line that is in the midst of a complete rebuild after losing seven members to the NCAA Transfer Portal this month.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder was named to the Second-Team All-MEAC after a standout 2025 campaign where he made the move to hit the free agent market - committing to the LSU Tigers just days later.

Sprinkle played in 27 games across two seasons with the Eagles and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the LSU Tigers after making his move official via social media on Thursday.

The North Carolina Central offensive line helped produce a rushing attack that went for for 149 yards per game along with 4.3 yards per carry across the 2025 season - allowing just three sacks with Sprinkle paving the way in the trenches.

LSU has seen near double-digit departures via the offensive line upon Kiffin's arrival with the program set to utilize the Transfer Portal as a critical component to retooling the roster.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

