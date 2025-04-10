LSU Football Emerging as a 'Top Contender' for the No. 1 Cornerback in Louisiana
New Orleans (La.) four-star cornerback Hayward Howard Jr. received an offer from Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers on Tuesday with the program quickly picking up steam in his recruitment.
The Edna Karr star defensive back has pieced together an impressive offseason ahead of what many expect to be a dominant senior campaign with the LSU program taking notice.
LSU joined a long list of programs to extend scholarships Howard's way with Florida State, Texas, Texas A&M, Miami and Ole Miss, among others, pursuing his services.
Now, with an LSU offer in-hand, the Bayou Bengals are already emerging as a "top contender" in his recruitment, according to On3 Sports.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder ranks as the No. 1 cornerback in Louisiana and a four-star recruit in the 2026 Recruiting Class.
It's no secret LSU has a connection with the Edna Karr program.
The current roster in Baton Rouge has multiple former Cougars on it with a pair of 2026 prospects also already committed to the program.
LSU holds pledges from Richard Anderson, the No. 1 defensive lineman in America, and Aiden Hall, the No. 5 ranked safety in the 2026 class. Both are teammates of Howard and are rising-seniors for the Cougars.
It's a given that both Anderson and Hall will be pushing for their Edna Karr teammate in Howard to take the LSU offer into serious consideration.
Kelly and the Bayou Bengals will continue turning up the heat for the fast-rising defensive back as his recruitment intensifies this offseason.
The Current New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr Commitments:
Richard Anderson: No. 1 DL in America
Richard pledged to the Tigers in 2024 with the program continuing to keep a foot on the gas for his services. He's fresh off of a monster junior campaign at Edna Karr after leading his program to a state championship victory.
The coveted lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's the top pledge in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
Anderson is rated as the No. 1 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 23 overall prospect in America.
Aiden Hall: Top-Five Safety in America
Hall committed to Kelly and Co. during his junior campaign where he joined his teammate, Richard Anderson, as LSU pledges in the 2026 class.
The coveted defensive back rounded out his junior season with 38 tackles, including 12 for loss and four sacks, plus four interceptions, 11 pass break-ups, four blocked punts and two fumble recoveries. One of the top safeties in America, LSU will be battling down the stretch for his services.
Hall is rated as the No. 4 overall player in Louisiana and a Top-75 prospect in America.
