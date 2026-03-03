LSU Football Building Momentum for No. 2 CB in America and His Four-Star Teammate

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are building momentum on the recruiting trail this offseason with the new coaching staff in Baton Rouge identifying priority targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Once Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State, the program immediately began roster reconstruction with the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class being assembled across January.

“I think talent-wise, probably. A lot of that is also numbers, the volume helps that statement. Over time, volume has gone up because as the system has evolved, it’s created a structure that pushes players into the portal," Kiffin said of the Transfer Portal Class..

"When I say it’s probably the best ever on paper, that’s partly because of numbers and volume. We also had a lot to replace. Some of that was players’ decisions to move on, and part of it was our decisions."

Now, there's a primary focus on the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the coaching staff turning up the heat on a pair of elite defensive backs out of North Carolina.

What's the buzz on the pair of teammates? Can LSU pick up momentum?

Courtesy of Joshua Dobson on X.

Joshua Dobson: No. 2 CB in America

The Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough five-star cornerback visited Baton Rouge in January with LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond rolling out the red carpet across the three-day stay.

Dobson has been wined and dined by powerhouse programs across America, but the LSU Tigers are emerging as the team to watch in this one.

“LSU also feels great about its chances at landing cornerback Joshua Dobson,” according to 247Sports. “I couldn’t agree more. The Tigers have been relentless in their pursuit of the 6-1, 175-pounder, who 247Sports slots as the No. 2 cornerback in the country and No. 12 overall player in the nation.

"Auburn, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Texas, Notre Dame, and others are all in play, but the Tigers expect Dobson to eventually land in Baton Rouge.”

New: Could a pair of Top 150 recruits from the East Coast wind up playing for "DBU" in Death Valley?



There's a chance..



I've got the latest on a pair of HS transfers turned teammates who have LSU offers - including 5-star CB Joshua Dobson.



The Scoop:➡️ https://t.co/17qBpWqjhT pic.twitter.com/uguDs3QE4m — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) March 3, 2026

Davion Jones: Top-10 Prospect in North Carolina

Charlotte (N.C.) four-star safety Davion Jones continues navigating a pivotal offseason in his recruitment with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers turning up the heat for the coveted defensive back.

Jones checks in as consensus Top-10 prospect in North Carolina where he flaunts an offer sheet with the LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida State Seminoles, Clemson Tigers, and North Carolina Tar Heels, among others.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder is fresh off of a big-time junior campaign where scholarships galore rolled in with the LSU Tigers entering the race in a major way across the last handful of months.

Now, the LSU Tigers coaching staff has prioritized Jones with visits on deck in the coming months.

More LSU News:

LSU Football, Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans Among Top Schools for No. 4 Rated WR

LSU Football Predicted to Land Commitment From Elite Louisiana Running Back

Paul Finebaum Reveals Bold Statement on LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Amid Major Move

Join the Community: