LSU Football Emerges as Leader for Five-Star Cornerback Amid Lane Kiffin Pursuit

Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson has locked in an official visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as he prepares to make his return trip to Baton Rouge this offseason.

Dobson checks in as the No. 2 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore fighting for his signature amid a pivotal stretch in his process this offseason.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound South Carolina native has reeled in offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others, as he evaluates contenders this offseason.

Dobson has been wined and dined by powerhouse programs across America, but the LSU Tigers are emerging as the team to watch in this one after recent in-person visits with the coaching staff.

“LSU also feels great about its chances at landing cornerback Joshua Dobson,” according to 247Sports. “I couldn’t agree more. The Tigers have been relentless in their pursuit of the 6-1, 175-pounder, who 247Sports slots as the No. 2 cornerback in the country and No. 12 overall player in the nation.

"Auburn, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Texas, Notre Dame, and others are all in play, but the Tigers expect Dobson to eventually land in Baton Rouge.”

Now, Dobson has locked in a return trip to the Bayou State where he will take an official visit to Baton Rouge during the weekend of June 12-14.

The LSU Tigers remain at the top for Dobson with Corey Raymond looking to work his recruiting magic once again on the No. 2 rated cornerback in America.

“Technically refined corner prospect with rare top-end speed and physical build. 6-foot-1, 180-plus pounds with over a 6-foot-5 wingspan. Excellent weight distribution throughout his frame. Can run with anyone on the field. Ran 10.78 in the 100m during his sophomore track season," Rivals wrote.

"Explosive and fluid athlete with tremendous change of direction. Very calm footwork and patience in coverage. Does an excellent job locating the football and playing through the receiver’s hands. Needs to continue developing physicality in run support, but is extremely advanced in cover ability.”

Now, all eyes are on June 12 with Kiffin and Co. preparing to bring in the elite prospect for a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge as he remains the top target in the defensive backfield in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

