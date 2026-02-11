LSU Football and Oklahoma Sooners Among Top Landing Spots for Coveted Cornerback

McKinney (Tex.) Lewisville four-star cornerback Taelyn Mayo has narrowed his focus to five schools with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers firmly in the race for the Lone Star State standout.

Mayo checks in as the No. 13 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with offers galore rolling in across his time on the prep scene over the years.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners, Texas A&M Aggies, USC Trojans, and Georgia Bulldogs, among several others.

But the coveted defensive back has now trimmed his list of over 20 scholarship offers to five with the LSU Tigers making the cut alongside the Ohio State Buckeyes, Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Longhorns, and Texas A&M Aggies.

According to Rivals, "– Taelyn Mayo has rare size for the corner position, pushing 6-foot-3. The talented junior is rated the No. 133 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking. His recruitment could develop in to a classic Texas- Oklahoma battle.

LSU Tigers secondary coach Corey Raymond has an eye for tall cornerbacks with Mayo fitting his prototype as he continues growing heading into his senior campaign.

NEWS: Four-Star CB Taelyn Mayo is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 185 CB is ranked as a Top 3 CB in Texas (per Rivals Industry)



Now, the Bayou Bengals are among Mayo's finalists with Kiffin and Co. looking to get the highly-touted defender to campus this offseason for a visit.

LSU is also in the race for the No. 1 safety in America after the California native trimmed his list this week.

San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic five-star safety Honor Fa'alave-Johnson has narrowed his focus to six schools with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers firmly in the race for the top-ranked defensive back.

Fa'alave-Johnson checks in as the No. 1 safety in America where he's quickly evaluating contenders after adjusting his unofficial visit schedule after revealing which schools he'll check-in with this spring.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder out of California has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, and Oklahoma Sooners, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Fa'alave Johnson revealed a new unofficial visit schedule on Wednesday to his six finalists:

- Miami Hurricanes: March 5

- Oregon Ducks: March 14

- Texas Longhorns: March 28

- USC Trojans: April 4

- LSU Tigers: April 18

- Notre Dame Fighting Irish: April 24

