Popcorn Machine Fire Briefly Delays Georgia-Oklahoma Game

Oklahoma beat Georgia on Saturday night, 94-78. The Sooners went on an 18-0 run midway through the second half to pull away and win comfortbaly at home. Yet it was in the first half when things got really heated and popped off. No, not on the court, but on the concourse when a popcorn machine caught on fire.

Action was quickly stopped on the floor as the announcers tried to figure out why. It did not take long to figure out what was going on as there were multiple angles showing the blaze as fans headed for safety.

Luckily, the fire was quickly extinguished with the broadcast saying that the sprinkler system took care of the fire.

Georgia-Oklahoma is in a delay after a concession stand CAUGHT ON FIRE 😳🔥pic.twitter.com/IqmEp7lAE7 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 14, 2026

Oklahoma doesn't play at home again until next Saturday so hopefully that's enough time for a full cleanup. And most imporantly, enough time to acquire a new popcorn machine.

The Sooners have now won two straight after losing nine in a row. At 13-12, an invitation to the NCAA tournament seems unlikely, but with three home games and zero ranked opponents remaining on the schedule, stranger things have happened. Like in that video above for example.

