LSU Football Extends Offer To Coveted Oklahoma Sooners, Colorado Buffaloes Target

Franklin (Tenn.) BGA three-star offensive lineman Koehn Dial has quickly emerged as one of the top prospects in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of schools entering the race in his process.

The Tennessee native has received interest from a slew of Southeastern Conference programs with offers beginning to come in left and right from schools across America.

Dial, a 6-foot-8, 294-pound sophomore, has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Oklahoma Sooners, Colorado Buffaloes, Ole Miss Rebels, SMU Mustangs, Missouri Tigers, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others, as his recruitment explodes.

Now, add an LSU Tigers offer to the mix with offensive line coach Eric Wolford making the call this week to the talented Tennessee recruit.

Dial is emerging as a name to know on the recruiting scene with SEC schools entering the mix quickly after LSU, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, and Tennessee have now thrown an offer out to the menace in the trenches.

He's gearing up for a critical offseason in his process with multiple schools looking to get him over to campus on unofficial visits this spring where LSU will now eye a face-to-face visit with Dial.

Lane Kiffin's new coaching staff has started working the 2027 and 2028 Recruiting Cycles with offers going out left and right this month.

Lansdale Catholic (Penn.) four-star offensive lineman Terrance Smith has blossomed into one of America's most coveted targets on the recruiting scene as his process takes off.

Smith, a Top-15 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has earned offers from a myriad of programs with Ohio State, Alabama, Penn State, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Tennessee, among others standing out as of late.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder has a Top-12 schools already revealed, but it hasn't stopped other programs from jumping in the race with offers on the table.

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are among the new schools to extend a scholarship his way - joining the Michigan Wolverines as well as of late.

The hometown Penn State Nittany Lions will be a school that is certainly in the thick of it until decision time, but Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals are quickly looking to get in the race.

