LSU Football Extends Offer to Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Nebraska Cornhuskers Target

Saint Joseph (Ill.) four-star offensive lineman Cameron Wagner has emerged as one of the top prospects in the Midwest with a myriad of schools entering his recruitment as of late.

Wagner, the No. 13 rated offensive tackle in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, is on the radar of a slew of Big Ten schools with offers coming in left and right, but SEC programs are now getting in the mix.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Iowa Hawkeyes, Texas A&M Aggies, and Ole Miss Rebels across the last few months.

Now, add the LSU Tigers to the race after newly named offensive line coach Eric Wolford made the call this week to extend an offer.

Wagner continues his meteoric rise with schools across America in the mix for his services - including the LSU coaching staff now picking up the phone to enter the race.

LSU has started dishing out new offers left and right this month with the new staff in Baton Rouge building out a Big Board for the 2027 and 2028 Recruiting Cycles.

The New Offer: Koehn Dial

Franklin (Tenn.) BGA three-star offensive lineman Koehn Dial has quickly emerged as one of the top prospects in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of schools entering the race in his process.

The Tennessee native has received interest from a slew of Southeastern Conference programs with offers beginning to come in left and right from schools across America.

Dial, a 6-foot-8, 294-pound sophomore, has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Oklahoma Sooners, Colorado Buffaloes, Ole Miss Rebels, SMU Mustangs, Missouri Tigers, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others, as his recruitment explodes.

Now, add an LSU Tigers offer to the mix with offensive line coach Eric Wolford making the call this week to the talented Tennessee recruit.

Dial is emerging as a name to know on the recruiting scene with SEC schools entering the mix quickly after LSU, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, and Tennessee have now thrown an offer out to the menace in the trenches.

He's gearing up for a critical offseason in his process with multiple schools looking to get him over to campus on unofficial visits this spring where LSU will now eye a face-to-face visit with Dial.

