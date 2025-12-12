LSU Football Extends Offer to Prized Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks Target

Lansdale Catholic (Penn.) four-star offensive lineman Terrance Smith has blossomed into one of America's most coveted targets on the recruiting scene as his process takes off.

Smith, a Top-15 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has earned offers from a myriad of programs with Ohio State, Alabama, Penn State, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Tennessee, among others standing out as of late.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder has a Top-12 schools already revealed, but it hasn't stopped other programs from jumping in the race with offers on the table.

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are among the new schools to extend a scholarship his way - joining the Michigan Wolverines as well as of late.

The hometown Penn State Nittany Lions will be a school that is certainly in the thick of it until decision time, but Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals are quickly looking to get in the race.

Kiffin and Co. officially hired former Kentucky Wildcats offensive line coach Eric Wolford where he's developed a relationship with Smith - where the Kentucky program recently cracked his Top-12 schools.

Now, one of the first offers that Wolford has dished out goes to one of his former targets up in Lexington.

Smith's Top-12 schools consists of Ohio State, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, Penn State, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Missouri, Oregon, Rutgers, North Carolina State, and Syracuse.

Now, LSU has entered the race for the prized offensive lineman as Kiffin and his new staff look to emerge as a contender.

The New Hire for Kiffin: OL Coach Eric Wolford

Wolford has significant ties to the Southeastern Conference where he spent the last two seasons as the Kentucky Wildcats' position coach.

"He also worked for the Wildcats in 2021. Between those two stints on the Bluegrass, Wolford was offensive line coach at Alabama in 2022 and 2023 in Nick Saban’s final two seasons," LouisianaSports.net wrote.

"He spent three seasons at South Carolina from 2017-20 meaning he’s been a coach in the SEC for nine consecutive seasons."

The track record speaks for itself with Kiffin now hiring a savvy SEC coach that has proven to be a coveted recruiter on the trail.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff

Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: