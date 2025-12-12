Sherrone Moore Charged With Felony Home Invasion After Michigan Dismissal
Former Michigan coach Sherrone Moore was charged with felony home invasion and two misdemeanors—stalking in a domestic relationship and breaking and entering—at his arraignment on Friday. According to the Washtenaw County prosector’s office, Moore is alleged to have entered the dwelling “of a victim with whom Mr. Moore had a dating relationship.”
Moore was dismissed from his role as the Wolverines coach earlier this week after an internal investigation revealed “credible evidence” of an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, per a statement from the school’s athletic director Warde Manuel.
Shortly after Moore’s firing, he was detained by the City of Saline, Mich., Police Department, and was then turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department to be investigated for potential charges.
Per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, the prosecution alleges that Moore threatened to harm himself during the encounter.
If convicted, the felony home invasion charge is punishable by up to five years in prison.
The Wolverines named Biff Poggi as interim head coach to lead the team through the winter and their coming appearance in the Citrus Bowl against Texas. The search for a new permanent coach at Michigan is ongoing.