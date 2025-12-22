LSU Football Extends Offer to Prized Nebraska Cornhuskers, Ohio State Buckeyes Target

Olney (Md.) Good Counsel four-star edge rusher Anthony Sweeney continues his meteoric rise as one of the top defensive prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Sweeney, a top-five edge rusher in America, has blossomed into a consensus Top-50 recruit with schools rolling out the red carpet in pursuit of his services this fall.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes, North Carolina Tar Heels, Tennessee Volunteers, Florida Gators, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among several others, during his time on the prep scene.

Once Lane Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, he made sure to keep tabs on the top prospects on the Ole Miss Big Board from his prior stop with Sweeney emerging as a name the Rebels extended an offer to.

Now, the LSU staff is in on the action with a scholarship on the table.

Courtesy of Anthony Sweeney's Instagram.

The Bayou Bengals are the latest school to enter the race, but there is a piece to monitor on Sweeney's social media post: Sterling Lucas.

Lucas was tagged on Sweeney's X post with it appearing to indicate that the contract has been finalized with LSU to become the program's next defensive line coach.

Lucas, a well-respected coach across the Southeastern Conference, has assisted in the development of multiple NFL Draft picks across his time at the collegiate level.

The South Carolina Gamecocks staffer has emerged as one of the SEC's most effective defensive line coaches across five seasons at South Carolina - with the last four of them as the on-field assistant coach.

Across the last four seasons Lucas was responsible for the Gamecocks' ends, outside linebackers and as running game coordinator.

Now, the consensus four-star prospect has emerged as a name to know in the rising-senior class with Kiffin and Co. getting in the mix.

He's unofficially visited the Penn State Nittany Lions, Tennessee Volunteers and South Carolina Gamecocks, among others, this year.

Sweeney is coming off of a 2024 season where he logged 49 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and a forced fumble as a sophomore.

Now, after blossoming into a national recruit during his sophomore and junior campaigns, all eyes are on the jump Sweeney makes heading into his senior year next fall with schools across America in pursuit.

