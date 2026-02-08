Florida State and Tennessee Standing Out to Prized LSU Football Wide Receiver Target

Covington (Ga.) Newton three-star wide receiver Keyon Standifer continues his rise as a top pass-catcher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle following his decision to back off of a commitment to Georgia Tech.

Standifer checks in as a Top-50 athlete in America where he's thrived on both sides of the ball with schools across the country turning up the heat after his move to decommit from the Yellow Jackets.

The 5-foot-9, 150-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Oklahoma Sooners, Indiana Hoosiers, and North Carolina Tar Heels, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Standifer originally committed to Georgia Tech after a visit last fall where he made the move to plegde in September.

Courtesy of Jackson Williams on Instagram.

“One of the biggest reasons I am committing to Georgia Tech is that it offers a unique combination of high-level academics and competitive athletes, like Bailey Stockton,” Standifer told Rivals.

“Another reason I’m committing there is that I’m not too far from home and can always come back to visit my mom or any part of my family.”

“I’m very excited to be a part of Georgia Tech,” added Standifer after a gameday visit in September. “The atmosphere was great, and the student section didn’t disappoint.”

But the talented pass-catcher is back on the market with two schools standing out, according to multiple reports.

“Florida State and Tennessee are standing out right now,” Standifer said. “They’re calling me every day. Multiple coaches from those schools reach out, and those relationships are really strong.

"That’s what makes them stand out a little more. I also like the location of both schools.”

Standifer is coming off of a breakout junior campaign where he emergerd as one of the most dynamic players in the Peach State - finishing the year with 61 receptions for 1,608 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also rushed for 259 yards and five scores on 27 carries.

Now, all eyes are on his recruitment with a myriad of schools - including the LSU Tigers - battling in his process.

